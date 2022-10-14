ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
NFL
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule). The Jets have come alive, winning three of their last four games. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has tallied two touchdowns -- one passing, one running -- in his two starts (both wins) this season. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Wilson quadruples his passing-touchdown total with FOUR scoring strikes to four different players, outdueling Aaron Rodgers in the process.
NFL
NBC Sports

Falcons turn Jeff Wilson fumble into 14-0 lead

The Falcons offense found the end zone to kick off Sunday’s game against the 49ers and their defense has added to the lead. 49ers running back Jeff Wilson lost the ball on a hit by Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans and cornerback A.J. Terrell scooped it up with a head of steam toward the 49ers’ end zone. The ball squirted out of Terrell’s hands at the 1-yard-line and bounced into the end zone, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins fell on the ball to push the Falcons’ lead to 14-0.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for their game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin suffered during last week's win over the Panthers and missed two practices this week, only participating in a limited capacity in Friday's session.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After he had the Giants' first interception of the season at a most critical moment, Julian Love remembered a feeling he had from early in the offseason. He had spent a week around his new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, and he went home and told his wife that he loved the environment in the Giants' building, from the trainers to the players to the chefs in the cafeteria.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy