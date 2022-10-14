Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky
The gossip involving Carolina receiver DJ Moore leads to the opinion of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys' Contract Like Michael Gallup
What's Odell Beckham Jr. in search of contractually? Something akin to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Michael Gallup.
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
Colin Cowherd Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC West through five games this season. One of the biggest reasons for their early success, according to Colin Cowherd, is the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "I know it's so hard to admit you're wrong. The 49ers are really good and one of the ...
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Panthers fall 24-10 in LA as new era begins same way last one ended: with a loss
The Panthers lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, 24-10, as a new era began for Carolina the same way the last one ended: with a loss.
Week 6 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
Our experts provide their Week 6 best bets for SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Carolina Panthers EDGE Brian Burns.
NFL
NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule). The Jets have come alive, winning three of their last four games. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has tallied two touchdowns -- one passing, one running -- in his two starts (both wins) this season. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Wilson quadruples his passing-touchdown total with FOUR scoring strikes to four different players, outdueling Aaron Rodgers in the process.
NBC Sports
Falcons turn Jeff Wilson fumble into 14-0 lead
The Falcons offense found the end zone to kick off Sunday’s game against the 49ers and their defense has added to the lead. 49ers running back Jeff Wilson lost the ball on a hit by Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans and cornerback A.J. Terrell scooped it up with a head of steam toward the 49ers’ end zone. The ball squirted out of Terrell’s hands at the 1-yard-line and bounced into the end zone, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins fell on the ball to push the Falcons’ lead to 14-0.
NFL
Why successful college coaches like Matt Rhule fail in the NFL; plus, the five most rugged running backs
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The five most rough-and-tumble running backs in the NFL right now. But first an examination of an enduring football question ... Successful coaches across the...
NFL
Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for their game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin suffered during last week's win over the Panthers and missed two practices this week, only participating in a limited capacity in Friday's session.
NFL
Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After he had the Giants' first interception of the season at a most critical moment, Julian Love remembered a feeling he had from early in the offseason. He had spent a week around his new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, and he went home and told his wife that he loved the environment in the Giants' building, from the trainers to the players to the chefs in the cafeteria.
Comments / 0