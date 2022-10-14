Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Levy Paces Seahawks at Tar Heel Invitational
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – UNCW's Victoria Levy posted a one-under-par 71 third-round score to conclude the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational tied for sixth place on Tuesday at the Governor's Club. Kentucky captured the team title by five strokes over Wake Forest. The Wildcats' Jensen Castle earned medalist...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Open in Fifth at Tar Heel Invitational
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Led by top-15 performances from Mallory Fobes and Victoria Levy, UNCW was tied for fifth with host North Carolina following the first round of the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Monday at the Governor's Club. Play was suspended in the second round due...
uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Preview: George Mason
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team closes out its road schedule at George Mason on Tuesday afternoon at George Mason Stadium. The 4 p.m. kick-off will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available here via Sidearm Sports. The Seahawks enter with a 5-3-4 overall...
uncwsports.com
Women's Golf Preview: Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational
WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Coach Cindy Ho and the UNCW women's golf team play the penultimate tournament of their 2022-23 fall schedule early next week by competing at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational hosted by North Carolina. The Seahawks join the 14-team field for the two-day, 54-hole event at...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Swept In CAA Play
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Conference leader Hofstra cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) of UNCW on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association volleyball match at Hanover Hall. The Pride improved to 10- in the league and 13-8 overall. The Seahawks fell to 3-14 on the season and 1-7...
uncwsports.com
Stony Brook Edges Seahawks, 3-2
STONY BROOK, New York – Stony Brook used a pair of first-half goals to edge the UNCW women's soccer team, 3-2, in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday afternoon at LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves upped their record to 6-7-4 with a 3-2-3 CAA mark. The Seahawks dipped to 7-7-2...
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dr. William Breedlove named new Pender County Schools Superintendent
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Dr. William Bradley Breedlove has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Pender County Schools. Dr. Breedlove succeeds Dr. Steven Hill, who retired earlier this month. Breedlove will step into his new role January 1, 2023. “I am very honored and excited to serve the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
Raleigh News & Observer
NC Republicans caught again meddling with the UNC System. They should leave it alone
In North Carolina, shared governance in higher education can be little more than an illusion. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a habit of micromanaging the UNC System and its many campuses, demolishing the wall that ostensibly separates public universities from the politicians who fund them. A particularly blunt example of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant provides update at New Hanover Commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Since Novant’s partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, there have been numerous complaints from patients, and even staff members about the quality and timeliness of care at Novant’s hospitals. Novant says it is aware of these issues, and provided New Hanover County Commissioners...
WECT
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
WECT
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With colder temperatures on the way, turning on the heater might cost more if Duke Energy gets approval to raise rates. The company is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to approve a 16 percent rate increase for customers over the next three years. The biggest...
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
WECT
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
borderbelt.org
Here’s a list of every candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot in Columbus County
In Columbus County, suspended sheriff Jody Greene has dominated headlines in the weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election. But voters will also decide on several other races, from the U.S. Senate to local school boards. Here are some key points:. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Bladen Journal
W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office
ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
WECT
Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
