uncwsports.com

Levy Paces Seahawks at Tar Heel Invitational

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – UNCW's Victoria Levy posted a one-under-par 71 third-round score to conclude the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational tied for sixth place on Tuesday at the Governor's Club. Kentucky captured the team title by five strokes over Wake Forest. The Wildcats' Jensen Castle earned medalist...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Open in Fifth at Tar Heel Invitational

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Led by top-15 performances from Mallory Fobes and Victoria Levy, UNCW was tied for fifth with host North Carolina following the first round of the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Monday at the Governor's Club. Play was suspended in the second round due...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
uncwsports.com

Men's Soccer Preview: George Mason

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team closes out its road schedule at George Mason on Tuesday afternoon at George Mason Stadium. The 4 p.m. kick-off will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available here via Sidearm Sports. The Seahawks enter with a 5-3-4 overall...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Women's Golf Preview: Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational

WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Coach Cindy Ho and the UNCW women's golf team play the penultimate tournament of their 2022-23 fall schedule early next week by competing at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational hosted by North Carolina. The Seahawks join the 14-team field for the two-day, 54-hole event at...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Volleyball Swept In CAA Play

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Conference leader Hofstra cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) of UNCW on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association volleyball match at Hanover Hall. The Pride improved to 10- in the league and 13-8 overall. The Seahawks fell to 3-14 on the season and 1-7...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Stony Brook Edges Seahawks, 3-2

STONY BROOK, New York – Stony Brook used a pair of first-half goals to edge the UNCW women's soccer team, 3-2, in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday afternoon at LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves upped their record to 6-7-4 with a 3-2-3 CAA mark. The Seahawks dipped to 7-7-2...
STONY BROOK, NY
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC

Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant provides update at New Hanover Commissioners meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Since Novant’s partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, there have been numerous complaints from patients, and even staff members about the quality and timeliness of care at Novant’s hospitals. Novant says it is aware of these issues, and provided New Hanover County Commissioners...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Eden Village making progress to house homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office

ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
SURF CITY, NC

