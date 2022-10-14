Read full article on original website
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
After missing Texas teen crashes, authorities find mother’s body in trunk
After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother's body was found in the trunk, authorities said.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
Raleigh News & Observer
80-year-old mauled to death by daughter’s 3 dogs, Georgia cops say. Now she’s charged
A woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after her three dogs mauled her 80-year-old mother to death, according to authorities in Georgia. The attack occurred Oct. 7 at a home in LaGrange, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor called 911 after hearing the 80-year-old’s sister shouting for help from a window.
Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street
Atlanta Police announced Monday that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a contractor in Buckhead has been arrested in Alabama. Homicide detectives were able to identify Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana as the one responsible for the murder of contractor Christopher Eberhart, 57. Landrey was located in the victim’s stolen vehicle in Alabama […] The post Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WYFF4.com
Georgia Southern student dies after being struck by propeller at Statesboro airport
STATESBORO, Ga. — A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of Atlanta. Futch said Aliyu was...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find 'critically' missing teenager who jumped out car window after argument with mother
ATLANTA - Police said they've found a teenager reported missing on Sunday. Police said the boy allegedly jumped out of a car after an argument with his mother.
She lost 4 family members to drug overdose deaths. Now she wants to put an end to the epidemic
CUMMING, Ga. — Drug overdose deaths have gone up 17% over the past year in Georgia. That's the 11th highest increase out of all states nationwide. A Forsyth County woman knows that tragedy all too well. Jennifer Hodge started the non-profit organization Realty4Recovery after losing family members to accidental...
Georgia man accused of killing wife skips court date, now on the run
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An accused killer is on the run five years after police said he shoved her down and she later died from the injuries to her head. Jonathan Bates, who is accused of killing 28-year-old Cynde Bates in 2017, never showed up for his scheduled court appearance last week.
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
Urn containing Georgia woman’s ashes mysteriously washes up 900 miles away in New Jersey
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — While a father and his kids were at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey they made an unexpected find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Right off Cardiff Road on Bayside Beach in Ocean City, Ryan Leonard saw a purple...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
Fight at youth football game leads to arrest warrants for 5 women
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — The Hogansville Police Department seeks 5 arrest warrants for women involved in a fight during a youth football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Oct. 3, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hogansville Elementary School. One...
Multiple people shot on Clark Atlanta University campus during Homecoming gathering overnight
ATLANTA — According to Atlanta police, an overnight shooting at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering left four people injured. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as students were gathered outside of the Woodruff Library on James P. Bradley Drive for Homecoming weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
wrbl.com
“Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes”; Residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
