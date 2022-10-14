Atlanta Police announced Monday that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a contractor in Buckhead has been arrested in Alabama. Homicide detectives were able to identify Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana as the one responsible for the murder of contractor Christopher Eberhart, 57. Landrey was located in the victim’s stolen vehicle in Alabama […] The post Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO