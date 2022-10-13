Read full article on original website
Woman Rescued From Peconic Bay After Sunfish Capsizes
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Georgia woman in Peconic Bay near Robins Island on Monday afternoon after her Sunfish sailboat overturned. Southampton Town Police said the woman called dispatchers... more. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as top police ... by Staff Writer.
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
School News, October 20, Southampton Town
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hampton Bays Elementary School students and staff kicked off a Hispanic Heritage Spirit Week on October 11. Students participated in themed... more. Samantha Bruno to Serve on NYSED Blue Ribbon Commission Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. High School senior ... 10 Oct 2022...
Sale of Montauk Modern for $14 Million Is Record for In-Land Property
After six years on the market with a variety of brokers, a Montauk property with a striking modern residence just sold for $14 million, the most ever paid for a... more. Former Islip Town Attorney J.R. DiCioccio has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP as a shareholder of ... by Staff Writer.
G.E. Smith’s Great Guitars Are on View in ‘Hand Made’ at The Church
“The guitar is one of the most popular instruments in the history of the world,” G.E. Smith, the renowned guitarist, said on October 6, during the opening reception of “Hand... more. Ted Hartley ‘Stories in Color’. On Saturday, October 22, Keyes Art in Sag Harbor hosts a...
Ghost Hunting and Cocktail Party at Southampton’s Port of Missing Men Offered October 22
The Southampton History Museum is offering a rare peek into the Port of Missing Men, a Gilded Age Southampton mansion, and a ghost hunt with the Long Island Paranormal Investigators... more. The spike in the cost of fossil fuels this summer is being felt in electricity bills. Coupled with an...
