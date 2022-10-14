Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
nationalinterest.org
The Army’s StrykerX Is Loaded Up With Lasers and Drones
The StrykerX vehicle will upgrade several of the vehicle’s most cutting-edge technologies, such as its laser weapons, short-range-air-defense Stinger missiles, and 30mm cannons. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has unveiled a massively upgraded StrykerX demonstrator variant that introduces paradigm-changing technologies, including artificial intelligence-empowered computing, electronic warfare systems, and the...
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
defensenews.com
Booz Allen completes EverWatch purchase challenged by US
WASHINGTON — Booz Allen Hamilton wrapped its $440 million purchase of fellow defense company EverWatch, following a federal judge’s decision not to intervene on antitrust grounds. Booz Allen announced the finalized deal Oct. 14, roughly a half-year after the prospective merger was first publicized. “EverWatch’s talented workforce, national...
defensenews.com
Lockheed expects flat sales in 2023, growth to return in 2024
WASHINGTON — Defense contractor Lockheed Martin doesn’t expect sales growth to return until 2024 due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems, executives told investors on an earnings call Tuesday. Until then, Lockheed chief executive Jim Taiclet said during the call, 2023 sales are...
Next Generation AbramsX Tank Will Have Hybrid Power Plant
General Dynamics Land SystemsThe next-generation Abrams tank is designed to be more fuel efficient, quieter, lighter, and have a smaller crew, among other features.
Defense One
The U.S. Marine Corps Has a Choice: Transform or Die
At some point, the Senate will have to start deliberations on the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. Part of that debate will determine the way forward for the Marine Corps. There is no question the Corps is in poor shape to handle the security challenges of the near future. Gen....
nationalinterest.org
Boeing Has Big Plans for the Next Apache Helicopter
Boeing explained that while the previous century of aviation advances saw innovations in what kind of aircraft were developed, the company believes that this century's significant advancements will be related to how aircraft are made. The Apache helicopter, long the mainstay of U.S. helicopter power, is set to receive significant...
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
The B-52 will now be equipped with F130 Rolls-Royce engines
Boeing has released a video where it showcases that the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program has completed its wind tunnel testing for the installation and use of the aircraft's new F130 Rolls-Royce engines according to an article by The War Zone published on Tuesday. We first reported on this development back in March of 2022.
Ukraine lost a MiG-29 jet after it was hit by a kamikaze drone shrapnel
The Ukrainian Air Force lost a MiG-29 fighter last week after its pilot was forced to eject from the aircraft. Now an investigation has revealed that the jet was hit by shrapnel from a kamikaze drone sent by Russia, Defense Blog reported. On October 12, Ukraine Air Force scrambled its...
deseret.com
The man who saw too much
Three stories beneath the ground, in a bunker equipped with a thick metal door like a bank vault, a young, blue-eyed Airman 1st Class reported for his usual midnight shift. He knew this night, October 15, 1962, could be consequential, though plenty of others had been, too. As a photo interpreter with the Strategic Air Command stationed at Offutt Air Force Base outside of Omaha, Nebraska, Don Duff had helped discover previously unknown missile sites in Siberia and Mongolia using images from the satellites that constituted America’s surveillance response to the Soviet Union’s Sputnik I — the first successful, Earth-orbiting satellite, which marked the beginning of the space race and a new era of the Cold War.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
defensenews.com
Bloomberg-led panel meets to advise Pentagon on capital and innovation
WASHINGTON — Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and other members of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s reinstated innovation advisory board met for the first time to explore the Pentagon’s relationship with investment capital and find ways to speed the adoption of new technologies. The Defense Innovation Board met...
How Many People From Your State Died in World War II
No matter how you look at it, World War II was devastating. Entire cities with many centuries of history were destroyed, and the loss of life was incalculable. Just about every American family was affected by World War II in one way or another, and residents of every state were killed in action. The death […]
SpaceNews.com
Phase Four adopts iodine for next-gen Max-V engine
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Propulsion startup Phase Four is expanding its Maxwell plasma propulsion line by offering Max-V, an iodine-fueled engine. Prices have surged in the last year for the noble gases that fuel conventional electric propulsion engines, which is one of the reasons Phase Four is betting on iodine.
defensenews.com
US military developing tech, concept to resupply Pacific troops
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government may require commercial planes and ships conducting military lift operations to carry technology that lets them navigate and communicate even when an adversary is trying to jam their systems, according to the head of U.S. Transportation Command. This requirement for carry-on kit for sealift...
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
defensenews.com
Xtend signs $9M drone deal with Pentagon’s irregular warfare office
JERUSALEM — Xtend will develop multi-payload drones for the Pentagon’s irregular warfare office under an $8.9 million deal, the Israeli company announced. This is the sixth contract between Xtend and the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, and it follows a deal in May for the supply of hundreds of Wolverine Gen2 drones to the U.S. government.
