KNIFEPOINT ROBBERY: Just after 5 pm Sunday, a woman was held up at knifepoint outside the 35th/Avalon 7-11. The SPD summary says:. Two suspects had apparently been trying to get the victim’s attention, but she left. When she returned to her car, there was an orange cone on her car. The two suspects approached her again and this time one of them pulled a knife on her. She was able to get into her car but as she was driving away the suspect opened her car door, reached in, and stole a bag before the victim drove away.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO