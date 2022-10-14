Read full article on original website
Traffic on EB I-90 moving again after all lanes closed for crash, car fires
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Traffic is moving again on eastbound I-90 west of Bellevue Way after a crash erupted in flames, closing all lanes Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash at 7:21 a.m. The Washington State Patrol said three cars were involved in...
Road rage shooting on Stevens Pass leaves one woman dead; suspect sought by Washington State Patrol
SKYKOMISH - The Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that happened on US 2 on Stevens Pass on Saturday. At around 7:48 p.m., troopers say the shooting happened just east of Stevens Pass Ski Resort at the King County/Chelan County border. The incident started as road rage...
24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday. A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
FOLLOWUP: ‘Remediation’ at 16th SW RV encampment
Parking-enforcement officers were out a short time ago at the 16th SW RV encampment, where many of the vehicles are now marked with the distinctive orange warning tags. We had gone to check the area because a commenter on our most-recent update said City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s office had told them remediation was scheduled for today, though the city’s homelessness-response spokesperson had told us only that a team was “inspecting” the area last week. No-parking signs in the area are up for today through next Monday, with “remediation” noted on the attached explanatory sheets.
Monday Update for Loch Katrine Fire
A type 2 incident management team has taken over command of the Loch Katrine Fire as of today, Monday, October 17th. Resources have been arriving to bolster the crews out on the line and have started to assess the current footprint of the fire area to begin putting plans in place to get around the fires and limit additional spread beyond the perimeters.
Man arrested in Redmond after burglary of Five Guys
A man was arrested Friday after a burglary of a Five Guys restaurant in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department. At about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, police responded to a burglary in progress at a Five Guys in the 17100 block of Redmond Way. According to witnesses, the...
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen pickup trucks; vandalized electric-vehicle charging cord
Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. Sometime between midnight and 11 am our 1992 blue/white Ford F-150 was stolen off the street in front of our house on Delridge Way SW & SW Kenyon St. We’ve had the vehicle for less than a year. This truck was bought with wedding gift money after we had to postpone our ceremony over a year and a half due to the pandemic, so it’s pretty devastating to my husband and I. If people could be on the lookout for it we’d greatly appreciate it. If spotted please call 911 as well as Derek at 406-249-9073 (yes, it’s 406, not 206). Thank you!!
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Knifepoint robbery; party assault; two gunfire incidents; dumped-likely-stolen package
KNIFEPOINT ROBBERY: Just after 5 pm Sunday, a woman was held up at knifepoint outside the 35th/Avalon 7-11. The SPD summary says:. Two suspects had apparently been trying to get the victim’s attention, but she left. When she returned to her car, there was an orange cone on her car. The two suspects approached her again and this time one of them pulled a knife on her. She was able to get into her car but as she was driving away the suspect opened her car door, reached in, and stole a bag before the victim drove away.
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Not just from one fire
1994 October 16, 2022 (8:24 pm) I will be so happy when the rains return. Everything is very dry and dusty, and the weeks of lingering smoke just make it worse!. miws October 16, 2022 (8:40 pm) On at least one occasion in recent weeks among the WSB stories related...
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Two people survive shooting at Federal Way apartment complex
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after two people were shot in Federal Way on Monday morning. At 10:16 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the Greystone Meadows Apartments at 31500 First Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims...
Stretch of US 2 reopens after crews fly helicopters to attack Bolt Creek Fire hotspots
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. Highway 2 has been reopened after helicopters flew over the Bolt Creek Fire to attack hotspots on Sunday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed in both directions from mileposts 46 to 49 beginning at 12 p.m....
Employee shot during attempted robbery in Columbia City; search continues for suspect
SEATTLE - A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting during an attempted robbery Monday in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance before noon in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South, and shortly after the initial call another person called 911 to report a man was shot in the same area.
Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says
LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
