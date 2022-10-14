Read full article on original website
Related
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
Agnes Gund to Sell $5.5 M. Lichtenstein for Reproductive Rights, New LACMA Is Half Done, and More: Morning Links for October 14, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BEHIND THE SCENES. Jack Brogan, the wildly versatile craftsman who helped many of postwar America’s greatest artists fabricate their work, died last month at the age of 92, Penelope Green reports in a richly detailed obituary for the New York Times. Brogan had a formidably eclectic career, selling Bibles, owning a concrete plant, serving as a consultant to furniture makers like Herman Miller, and a great deal more. He eventually developed a practice in Venice Beach, California, advising designers and architects on fabrication, and worked with the pioneering Light and Space artist Robert Irwin on a number...
Comments / 0