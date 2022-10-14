Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Silver Futures Bearish Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:54 EST on Monday, 17 October, Silver (SI) is at $18.64, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 39733, 99.99% below its average volume of 17226469079.64. Volatility. Silver’s last week,...
via.news
Lumber Futures Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:00 EST on Monday, 17 October, Lumber (LBS) is at $479.40, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 82, 99.99% below its average volume of 24046771.74. Volatility. Lumber’s last week,...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Fall In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,367.63, 11.84% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.13% down from...
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 17 October, Palladium (PA) is at $1,994.00, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1270, 99.99% below its average volume of 6330164207.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week,...
via.news
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.934% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:11 EST on Monday, 17 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0188, 0.9335% down since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.595% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.02...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 3% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 17 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 30,146.55, 3.23% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 57016429, 85.21% below...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Bullish By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 17 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,027.58, 3.14% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 171417230, 95.09% below its average volume of 3498025792.18.
via.news
Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.02% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) jumping 14.02% to $32.33 on Monday while NYSE jumped 2.32% to $13,923.21. Wayfair’s last close was $28.35, 90.49% below its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company that operates in the United States...
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:50 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, Platinum (PL) is at $908.40, going up by 2.89% since 2022-10-12 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15047, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425640974.6. Volatility. Platinum’s...
via.news
Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly (FSLY) jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21. Fastly’s last close was $8.12, 87.33% below its 52-week high of $64.07. About Fastly. Fastly, Inc. has an edge cloud platform that processes, serves, and secures...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:16 EST on Monday, 17 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,655.73, 3.24% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 678098178, 89.65% below its average volume of 6553379331.43.
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.82% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 22:06 EST on Sunday, 16 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9784, 0.82% up since the last session’s close. In the recent past, the EUR/CHF currency pair has shown considerable stability. During that time, it has traded from near-par to a high of 1.1199. However, it is important to note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investing in this currency pair should only be done after evaluating the risks and returns associated with it.
via.news
CBOE Rises By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:12 EST on Monday, 17 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $30.81, going up by 17.15% since 2022-09-16 (21 sessions ago). About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 109.16% up from its 52-week low and 20.88% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 3% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 3.75% up since the last session’s close. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index has...
via.news
XAU/USD Falls Towards $1640 Support, (GC) Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:50 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,651.50, going down by 4% since 2022-10-06 (10 sessions ago). Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives. Also challenging the metal buyers could be the looming fears of market intervention by the Japanese and Chinese policymakers to defend their respective currencies, as well as hawkish Fed bets.
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.98% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics jumping 14.98% to $3.76 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Viking Therapeutics’s...
via.news
ImmunoGen Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose by a staggering 29.9% in 10 sessions from $4.85 at 2022-10-03, to $6.30 at 13:43 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. ImmunoGen’s last close...
via.news
Volatility Time For Crude Oil: 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, Crude Oil (CL) is at $85.37, going down by 3.51% since 2022-10-06 (10 sessions ago). The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen hard during the Friday session, as we continue...
via.news
Fox Corporation Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) slid 9.06% to $28.69 at 13:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today.
via.news
S&P 500 Slides By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 17 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at $3,678.03, going down by 5.04% since 2022-09-16 (21 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1245184000, 44.94% below its average volume of 2261700074.64....
Comments / 0