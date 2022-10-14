Crown Jewel is about to see some big meaty men slapping meat!. Bobby Lashley kicked off RAW to call out Brock Lesnar to a fight after Brock attacked Bobby last week. Brock made his way out to the ring and the two brawled, with Lashley getting the best of the fight. Later on in the show, it was announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will go one on one in a match at Crown Jewel on November 5th. These two men have fought at last years Royal Rumble where Brock won the WWE title from Bobby. But now, with no title on the line, it’s anyone’s match to win.

1 DAY AGO