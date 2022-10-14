Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
Ronda Rousey Would Have Logan Paul Beat Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey would have Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. During a recent gaming stream., Ronda Rousey would discuss the upcoming Crown Jewel event, taking particular interest in the WWE Universal Title match for the event between Paul and Reigns. Given Paul’s popularity outside of wrestling, Ronda Rousey believes WWE should capitalize and make him happy.
Bret Hart Buries Goldberg While Praising Brock Lesnar
Bret Hart as usual, has nothing nice to say about Goldberg while praising Brock Lesnar. Hart, widely considered to be one of the best in-ring workers ever, wishes he could have had the dream matches that fans wanted to see. Hart was asked during a K&S WrestleFest signing who he would like to work with and named Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar as two possible opponents.
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Increase In Final Viewership While Key Demo Remains Steady This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of WWE’s blue brand. On October 17, Brandon Thurston reported that WWE SmackDown’s final numbers ended up being an average of 2.274 million viewers, along with a final key demo rating of 0.54. The viewership number is a slight increase from last week’s final numbers, which came around to average 2.243 million viewers. Furthermore, this week’s key demo rating is the same as last week’s rating.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Appear On 10/17 WWE Raw
A familiar face is reportedly set to appear on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show. JBL, who was seen last month on SmackDown recruiting Happy Corbin, will be given his full entrance, limousine and all, per Sean Ross Sapp. As always, however, plans can change.
IMPACT Wrestling Top Star Hypes Hard to Kill Pay Per View
IMPACT Wrestling top talent, Joe Hendry, took to his social media Twitter account to release a new hype video, advertising the Hard to Kill PPV. Joe Hendry debuted for IMPACT at Bound for Glory as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, taking the place of a former Gut Check winner.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Segment for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Frankie Kazarian would officially be turning in his X Division Title. At the end of last weeks episode, Kazarian announced that he would be relinquishing it for Option C, which gives him a shot a Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title.
Penta & Fenix in AEW
The Lucha Bros. are one of the best tag teams of the world and one of the most over acts that AEW has to offer, and yet, both wrestlers are far from the singles scene; and let alone the world title scene and they should be there. Most fans of the AEW product will agree that both Penta and Fenix should be on that world title scene, and even have runs with the world title.
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Hype New Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling tag team the Motor City Machine Guns wore some new bling to the ring last Thursday on the weekly episode, when they were in tag team action. Their shopimpact.com Twitter account also hyped the new dog tags for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. Check out the shop to get your new Motor City Machine Guns merch now!
Main Roster Name Makes Surprise Return To NXT This Week
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to NXT for a return to the ring on the black and gold brand. During NXT, Tony D’Angelo’s right hand man would go one on one with a mystery opponent, and that opponent would turn out to be the returning Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been off SmackDown as of late.
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/16/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its Battle Autumn tour on October 16 from Niigata/Aore Nagaoka. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results are found below. – Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita. – CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro...
Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley Set For Crown Jewel
Crown Jewel is about to see some big meaty men slapping meat!. Bobby Lashley kicked off RAW to call out Brock Lesnar to a fight after Brock attacked Bobby last week. Brock made his way out to the ring and the two brawled, with Lashley getting the best of the fight. Later on in the show, it was announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will go one on one in a match at Crown Jewel on November 5th. These two men have fought at last years Royal Rumble where Brock won the WWE title from Bobby. But now, with no title on the line, it’s anyone’s match to win.
Multiple Top Current (And 1 Possibly Returning) IMPACT Wrestling Talent Hype Sin City Showdown TV Tapings
A few more of IMPACT Wrestling’s current (and possibly 1 returning) talent took to social media to hype this weekend’s television tapings. IMPACT Wrestling comes to Sam’s Town Live this Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22 for 2 days Id action packed television tapings. Talent announced...
Chris Jericho Comments On Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Promo: “I Don’t Buy A Word Of It!”
Chris Jericho comments on Bray Wyatt’s first promo since returning to WWE. On Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt would make his return to the Blue Brand to close the show and cut a promo that blurred the lines between shoot and work. He would thank fans while speaking of how he felt. Just as Wyatt appeared to be wrapping up the promo, a figure appeared on the titantron and taunted Wyatt.
Bobby Fish Was Recently Backstage At NXT Event
It looks like Bobby Fish could find his way back to WWE after all. Bobby Fish left AEW a short time ago upon his contract with the promotion expiring and while he has competed in IMPACT, the reactions he has received have been mocked by many fans due to the fact he has got little to no reactions in the promotion.
IMPACT Wrestling Touts Autographed Memorabilia For Sale
IMPACT Wrestling always has some kind of memorabilia up for sale on its EBay site. IMPACT offers rare, match-worn, unique things to sell. This time, it’s the ring apron from BOUND FOR GLORY 2022, autographed by more then 30 different IMPACT talent. IMPACT Wrestling also offers Knockouts-Worn t-shirts from...
Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dante Martin, More Set For 10/18 AEW Dark With A Special Start Time
AEW announced the following matches for the October 18 episode of AEW Dark, which is set to air at a special start time of 12 p.m. EST. Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya...
ROH To Return To DFW Metroplex For Final Battle PPV On 12/10
Ring Of Honor Final Battle is set for December 12th. Final Battle, which is set to be the final ROH pay-per-view of the year, is set to take place on December 10, 2022 from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The event is set to start at a special time of 3 PM CST and features the ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe front and center on the poster.
