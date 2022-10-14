Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO