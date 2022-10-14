Read full article on original website
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade
The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Brian Burns
The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule and will give former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks a shot to turn around the season. Wilks should instantly get the most out of this team, and should right many of the wrongs that Rhule had. Who knows, maybe the offense will start being competent, if not, dare I say, good.
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
This is a Cavaliers column I never expected to write a year ago, or even in the spring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers prepare to open the season Wednesday:. QUESTION: How many games will the Cavs win this season?. ANSWER: I usually hate that question. Q: Why?. A: When LeBron James was here, the number of regular season victories was almost meaningless. The...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
This weekend may not be a must-win for Oklahoma State, but it sure very well could be for Texas as the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) travel to Stillwater on Saturday to take on the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12). Texas has lost four straight true road games. Oklahoma State has won 12 consecutive games inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The last time the Pokes lost at home was on Oct. 31, 2020, against the Longhorns in a 41-34 overtime defeat. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is aware of the Longhorns struggles on the road and believes maturity and composer are key to success in a hostile environment.
Ivan McLennan Xs and Os Washington State's flat performance at OSU
IN THE NEWEST episode of the Xs and Os Podcast powered by Cougfan.com, former Washington State rush linebacker Ivan McLennan broke down plays from Washington State's 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday and expressed surprise the Cougars came out flat. "We came out kind of flat overall," McLennan says...
WATCH: Lance Leipold provides team updates ahead of Week 8
Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses on Saturday as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The last time out, KU lost to Oklahoma 52-42 on the road, giving the Jayhawks back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Baylor, on the other hand, enters the game after it fell to West Virginia on the road this past Thursday. The Bears have also lost two straight, as they dropped their previous game against Oklahoma State. In the matchup, KU will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak to Baylor. The last time the Jayhawks defeated the Bears was in 2007, when KU won 58-10.
Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
Tuesday South Carolina Gamecocks football injury report
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer shared an injury update on Tuesday afternoon. “Corey Rucker won’t play this week, but other than Corey and Terrell Dawkins isn’t quite back yet, but other than those two, everybody has got a chance,” Beamer said. “Christian Beal-Smith practiced this morning and looked fantastic. Those guys just continue. Devonni Reed continues to get better. (Alex Huntley) did everything this morning in practice. Like where we are from a health standpoint.”
Elite Georgia recruits excited to see Ryan Day at their game Friday, 'him being there was a big deal'
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he and his teammates were excited to see Ryan Day at their game on Friday night.
247Sports
