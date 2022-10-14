ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade

The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Brian Burns

The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule and will give former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks a shot to turn around the season. Wilks should instantly get the most out of this team, and should right many of the wrongs that Rhule had. Who knows, maybe the offense will start being competent, if not, dare I say, good.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts

CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

This weekend may not be a must-win for Oklahoma State, but it sure very well could be for Texas as the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) travel to Stillwater on Saturday to take on the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12). Texas has lost four straight true road games. Oklahoma State has won 12 consecutive games inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The last time the Pokes lost at home was on Oct. 31, 2020, against the Longhorns in a 41-34 overtime defeat. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is aware of the Longhorns struggles on the road and believes maturity and composer are key to success in a hostile environment.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Lance Leipold provides team updates ahead of Week 8

Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses on Saturday as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The last time out, KU lost to Oklahoma 52-42 on the road, giving the Jayhawks back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Baylor, on the other hand, enters the game after it fell to West Virginia on the road this past Thursday. The Bears have also lost two straight, as they dropped their previous game against Oklahoma State. In the matchup, KU will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak to Baylor. The last time the Jayhawks defeated the Bears was in 2007, when KU won 58-10.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Tuesday South Carolina Gamecocks football injury report

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer shared an injury update on Tuesday afternoon. “Corey Rucker won’t play this week, but other than Corey and Terrell Dawkins isn’t quite back yet, but other than those two, everybody has got a chance,” Beamer said. “Christian Beal-Smith practiced this morning and looked fantastic. Those guys just continue. Devonni Reed continues to get better. (Alex Huntley) did everything this morning in practice. Like where we are from a health standpoint.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

