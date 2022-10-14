ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail of the week: Nobu’s kōyō Mediterranean – recipe

 3 days ago
Photograph: Rob Lawson/The Guardian. Drink styling: Jack Hall

Colourful leaves, or kōyō, are to the Japanese autumn what cherry blossoms are to the country’s spring. This take on G&T is particularly well suited to this time of year, though its zestiness and herbal flavours hark back to summer, too, with the saltiness of the olive contrasting with the sweet cherry and hint of rosemary. Close your eyes, feel the cool breeze on your cheeks and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Kōyō Mediterranean

Serves 1

40ml good, citrussy gin – I use Malfy con Limone, though Plymouth would make a good substitute

150ml tonic – a herbal one such as Fever-Tree Mediterranean works best here

1 pinch finely grated lemon zest, plus 1 twist of peel, to garnish

1 green queen olive

1 fresh cherry

1 rosemary

sprig

Pour the gin into a highball glass, then fill it halfway with ice cubes. Pour in the tonic, then add more ice to fill the glass. Add the lemon zest, olive and cherry, then submerge the rosemary in the drink and leave for a few seconds so the flavours combine. Garnish with a twist of lemon and serve. Saluti!

  • Stephan Jauslin, senior food & beverage manager, Nami Bar, Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch, London EC2

