Southampton, NY

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
School News, October 20, Southampton Town

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hampton Bays Elementary School students and staff kicked off a Hispanic Heritage Spirit Week on October 11. Students participated in themed... more. Samantha Bruno to Serve on NYSED Blue Ribbon Commission Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. High School senior ... 10 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Sale of Montauk Modern for $14 Million Is Record for In-Land Property

After six years on the market with a variety of brokers, a Montauk property with a striking modern residence just sold for $14 million, the most ever paid for a... more. Former Islip Town Attorney J.R. DiCioccio has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP as a shareholder of ... by Staff Writer.
MONTAUK, NY

