Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
BBC100 and EastEnders
Does anyone know if EastEnders is doing anything for the BBCs 100 anniversary?. Would be a bit odd if EastEnders didnt do anything as its one of the BBCs best ongoing dramas. The only thing I know is that James Bye will be dancing to the theme tune on strictly.
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
Emmerdale hints at another possible death in shock cliffhanger
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has hinted at another possible death in the latest Storm Week cliffhanger. The wild weather has already claimed one victim so far, as local detective Harriet Finch succumbed to injuries from an explosive quad bike crash during Sunday's (October 16) hour-long special. In Tuesday's (October 18)...
Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle stars in first look at brand new crime drama
Fresh images of Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle in her new drama The Diplomat have been released, promising a tense European thriller. Set in Barcelona, the six-episode Alibi series created by Ben Richards (Showtrial, Cobra, The Tunnel) sees the Gentleman Jack star in the role of Laura Simmonds, fighting to protect distressed British nationals in the popular Spanish destination.
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter addresses fan backlash for Chas Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans haven't been too pleased with a recent Dingle storyline, seeing Chas having an affair. Actress Lucy Pargeter, who has been playing the character since 2002, has weighed in on the backlash over Chas going behind her husband Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) back and sleeping with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).
EastEnders and Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis signs up for "scary" new career challenge
Former EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing’s reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced her latest project. Taking to social media to update her fans, the actress confirmed she’s signed up for a new career challenge. Ayling-Ellis revealed she’d soon be returning to the stage and taking on a...
Hollyoaks (Tony)
Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
SPY x FAMILY just hinted at an important character's tragic backstory
SPY x FAMILY part two just wrapped up its first arc, with episode 15 finally folding Pyrenees Mountain Dog 'Bond' into the Forger family. About halfway through, after most of the 'bomb dogs' have been placed into the care of STRIX, Anya declares that everyone’s favourite precognitive pooch should come home with them – and who can blame her?
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
Strictly star Fleur East admits "freaking out" after being forced to rehearse without Vito
Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East has confessed she was "freaked out" last week amid her partner Vito Coppola's absence from rehearsals. Fleur revealed on her HITS Radio show today (October 18) that Coppola, Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were all suffering from sickness. Due to Coppola's sickness,...
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday explains what RuPaul is really like on set
RuPaul's Drag Race UK queen Ella Vaday has explained what it's really like to work with RuPaul on set. Speaking to Digital Spy at the National Television Awards, the Drag Race UK star said that meeting RuPaul in real life was daunting at first. Having watched RuPaul on TV for...
