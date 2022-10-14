What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: My Chemical Romance, Witch!, ArtNight Pasadena

From revitalizing your inner pop-punk fan to checking out some of the best art Los Angeles has to offer, this weekend is packed with plenty of possibilities. Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

October 14, 15, and 17, The Kia Forum

Emo-punk’s peak passed probably..15 years ago, give or take. But the bands that rang out the classic chords of the genre’s anthems back then are still very much around. My Chemical Romance is one of them, having placed a firm grip on the aughts with hits such as “Helena,” “Mama,” and, of course, “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Now, they’re back in Los Angeles to perform to an anticipated crowd of thousands. If you miss the emo era, there is no better concert for you. [ More info ]

Opens October 14, Mountain View Mausoleum

“You may be accused of witchcraft. You may be asked to sign the Devil’s book. You may want to brush up on your prayers,” this event precautions . Witch! is an immersive experience based on the retelling of the Pendle Witch Trials of 1612. The central theme here is the townspeople’s slow, grim descent into madness, as the possibility that all residents could indeed be witches themselves. If you are a Halloween fanatic or love psychological scares, you might want to pen this immersive theater performance into your calendar. [ More info ]

October 14, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Pasadena

Art is undeniably one of the best things to blossom out of humanity—it is reactionary, expressionistic, and imaginary in ways some fail to perceive even today. So why not enjoy some for yourself in Pasadena? This weekend, multiple prominent Pasadena arts and cultural institutions opening their doors for the occasion. Attendees can expect music, food trucks, crafts, and gallery viewings in a night that should widen our imaginations. [ More info ]

October 14 – 28, Los Angeles

You may know it as restaurant week, but the city recognizes it as DineLA. This semi-annual two-week dining event takes foodies across the city to indulge in an array of deals at a laundry list of restaurants. Meals are often available for both dine-in and takeout, with bargains such as a $15 lunch and a $25 dinner. Truly, there is no better way to experience Angeleno cuisine on a tighter budget. [ More info ]

