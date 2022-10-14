ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nestor Cortes survived a bases loaded situation with an absurdly athletic fielding play

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
You hopefully know by now that New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes is the king of the delay-windeup pitch that gets hitters off their rhythm.

But it turns out Cortes is also an amazing fielder, or at least he was for one play during Friday’s ALDS Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Facing the bases loaded against Myles Straw and two outs, he got the hitter to bounce one right up the middle … but Cortes leaped up and snagged it, then threw from laying on the ground to first for the out, ending the inning.

WOW. An incredible, timely, terrific play:

So good.

