Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested for Selling $40M Worth of Fake Designer Bags
A Long Island boutique owner is facing counterfeit trademarking charges following an 18-month investigation that revealed the fake designer pieces she was selling from her store. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested last Friday in connection with operating a counterfeit trademark boutique based in Plainview, Long Island, CBS News reports. She’s...
Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags
Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
Komacut, a Canadian-owned Manufacturer, Launches an Online Custom Kitting Hardware Store
GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Komacut continues to innovate and deliver custom solutions to allow businesses to iterate and innovate in real-time. To complement Komacut’s online digital platform for custom sheet metal parts where users receive instant quotes, DFM feedback, and place orders, they have developed a hardware store integrated into the platform that provides users with hundreds of fasteners to choose from, to create personalized labels and barcodes, price, order and track production progress instantly. Online quotation and ordering allow for a frictionless experience for SMEs and brands alike to create hardware bags for their products at reasonable MOQs and with a level of customization unmatched elsewhere. With Komacut’s in-house production and automated bag fulfillment system, shipment time is reduced dramatically. Customized bags can be delivered to your door, correctly packed and labeled every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005626/en/ Industrial Hardware Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
MailChimp and Black In Fashion Council Partner To Accelerate Black Designers, Entrepreneurs
Intuit Mailchimp and Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) are leveraging commitments to helping Black designers and fashion entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses. In a new partnership, the BIFC and Mailchimp program and capsule collection are supporting and empowering women like Jamaican–American fashion designer Samantha Black of Sammy B, a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line, and Nigerian-Austrian designer Larissa Muehleder of the Muehleder label.
Money, Power, Partnerships: BET Founder Bob Johnson Rallies For Blacks to Build, Preserve, and Pass Down Wealth
The final day of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Black Men Xcel Summit began with a fireside chat between Black Enterprise CEO Earl Butch Graves Jr. and BET Founder Robert L. Johnson. The two men began the conversation by discussing Johnson starting BET and how selling the company to Viacom for $4 billion in 2000 created several Black people, millionaires.
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against D’Usse Partner Bacardi to Gauge Insight Into Where Money Was Spent
Hov needs some answers!According to TMZ, hip-hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is having trust issues with his partner in cognac, Bacardi. In court documents that were obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Jay-Z’s liquor company, SC Liquor, has filed a lawsuit against Bacardi, which is partners in the cognac D’Usse. The company is trying to acquire information on how much money the cognac line has been making.
Ford Opens Atlanta Research and Innovation Center to Tap Local Tech Talent for Company’s Digital Transformation
Ford Motor Company is opening the Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center (FARIC) to advance the company’s digital transformation in areas such as software-led connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, and university research. FARIC joins a network of Ford research and development facilities in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto dedicated to...
