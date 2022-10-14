Read full article on original website
Cuba Gooding Jr. Escapes Prison Time By Complying With Plea Agreement
Cuba Gooding Jr. has avoided prison time in a plea agreement that puts an end to the criminal case that has hovered over him for several years. According to NBC New York, the Jerry McGuire actor will not be going to prison after finalizing a conditional plea agreement he made in April.
Unhinged: Kanye West Says Fentanyl Killed George Floyd and Goes on Rant About Diddy, Meek Mill, Others
Kanye West is cutting his division between friends and foes a lot deeper after he appeared on Drink Champs Saturday and went on an unhinged roller coaster of a rant about George Floyd, the Kardashians, Hollywood, Jewish people, and much more. Ye has stirred up a whirlwind of controversy from...
Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Home Burglary
Rap artist Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly the recent victim of a home burglary, with more than $300,000 worth of property stolen from her home in Los Angeles, Calif. The rapper was in New York City at the time of Thursday night’s incident as she is set to host and perform Oct. 15 on Saturday Night Live.
Issa Rae Calls Out Warner Bros. for ‘Protecting’ Actor Ezra Miller Who Reportedly Groomed Minors
Things in Hollywood are supposed to be changing for women in the industry, but some celebrities feel progress is heading backwards. “I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” Issa Rae said. “There’s this person who’s a...
