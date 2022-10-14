Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts &...
Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WTOP
Fairfax Co. students check out health care career options with virtual tools from GWU
Using augmented reality, high school students at West Potomac Academy in Fairfax County, Virginia, examined the inside of a human heart and a full skeleton. A 45-foot-long bus filled with interactive displays and other tools that use augmented and virtual reality offered opportunities to learn more about health care job opportunities.
WTOP
Grand jury indicts DC ANC commissioner in deadly Va. DUI crash
A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury indicted a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member for manslaughter in a deadly March drunken driving crash on the Capital Beltway. The jury indicted Devon Lesesne, 32, of D.C., on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama. The felony carries a maximum penalty of 10 years if Lesesne is convicted.
Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA
HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
sungazette.news
Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
WTOP
Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody
Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended. Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.
New, Wider Potomac Nice Bridge Opens Months Early
The $463 million Nice Bridge replacement over the Potomac River is officially open, as droves of weekend drivers have been excited to discover. Officially called the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, it spans US 301 between Charles County, Md. and King George County, Va.
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WJLA
WTOP
1st order for Hitachi Rail factory in Hagerstown: Upgrade Metro’s fleet
Metro still hasn’t returned all of the 7000-series rail cars that were sidelined last October because of safety concerns. But a multibillion-dollar deal to upgrade Metro’s fleet with new 8000-series cars remains on track to being fulfilled within the new Hitachi Rail factory that’s under construction in Hagerstown, Maryland.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
WUHF
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
WTOP
DC police identify 2 victims from triple shooting in Congress Heights
D.C. police have identified two victims from Monday night’s shooting near the Congress Heights Metro Station in Southeast. In a statement, police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley — both of District Heights, Maryland — died of their wounds. Police said a third shooting victim...
NBC Washington
‘Senseless': Virginia Man Charged With Killing 3 Family Members, Tenant in Woodbridge Home
A 24-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Woodbridge home and killing three members of a family — a recently married couple and the wife's 19-year-old daughter — and their roommate. David Nathaniel Maine, of Woodbridge, also lived with the victims. He...
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
WJLA
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
'A road-widening project for electricity' | Section of W&OD trail closed for Dominion Energy wire replacement
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington and Old Dominion trail is closed from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 so that Dominion Energy crews can safely install new electric wires along the bike path. Dominion Energy workers are asking anyone who uses the tail to stay off the bike path and follow a detour between Loudoun County Parkway to Claiborne Parkway.
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
