uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Preview: George Mason
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team closes out its road schedule at George Mason on Tuesday afternoon at George Mason Stadium. The 4 p.m. kick-off will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available here via Sidearm Sports. The Seahawks enter with a 5-3-4 overall...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Swept In CAA Play
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Conference leader Hofstra cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) of UNCW on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association volleyball match at Hanover Hall. The Pride improved to 10- in the league and 13-8 overall. The Seahawks fell to 3-14 on the season and 1-7...
uncwsports.com
Stony Brook Edges Seahawks, 3-2
STONY BROOK, New York – Stony Brook used a pair of first-half goals to edge the UNCW women's soccer team, 3-2, in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday afternoon at LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves upped their record to 6-7-4 with a 3-2-3 CAA mark. The Seahawks dipped to 7-7-2...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Open in Fifth at Tar Heel Invitational
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Led by top-15 performances from Mallory Fobes and Victoria Levy, UNCW was tied for fifth with host North Carolina following the first round of the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Monday at the Governor's Club. Play was suspended in the second round due...
uncwsports.com
UNCW Takes Fifth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate
RALEIGH, N.C. – Back by a top-six finish by junior Walker Isley, UNCW finished fifth overall at four-over in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Sunday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C. Chattanooga won the team title, moving up three spots in the final round with a 16-under-par...
uncwsports.com
Women's Golf Preview: Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational
WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Coach Cindy Ho and the UNCW women's golf team play the penultimate tournament of their 2022-23 fall schedule early next week by competing at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational hosted by North Carolina. The Seahawks join the 14-team field for the two-day, 54-hole event at...
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC Republicans caught again meddling with the UNC System. They should leave it alone
In North Carolina, shared governance in higher education can be little more than an illusion. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a habit of micromanaging the UNC System and its many campuses, demolishing the wall that ostensibly separates public universities from the politicians who fund them. A particularly blunt example of...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
outerbanksvoice.com
Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12
Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Welcomes New Doctor
HAMPTON-Sentara Medical Group recently welcomed a new physician to the Sentara Family Medicine Physicians facility on Eaton Street in Hampton. Dr. Katherine Christensen joined the team at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians office located at 200 Eaton St. in Hampton and is now accepting new patients. Want to read the rest...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Lowe’s Foods shopper in Little River wins $50,000 Powerball prize
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River grocery shopper won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after matching all but one number, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Lowe’s Foods on 111 Pavilion Drive near Little River. The odds of matching four white ball […]
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
