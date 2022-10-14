ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Men's Soccer Preview: George Mason

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team closes out its road schedule at George Mason on Tuesday afternoon at George Mason Stadium. The 4 p.m. kick-off will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available here via Sidearm Sports. The Seahawks enter with a 5-3-4 overall...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Volleyball Swept In CAA Play

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Conference leader Hofstra cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) of UNCW on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association volleyball match at Hanover Hall. The Pride improved to 10- in the league and 13-8 overall. The Seahawks fell to 3-14 on the season and 1-7...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Stony Brook Edges Seahawks, 3-2

STONY BROOK, New York – Stony Brook used a pair of first-half goals to edge the UNCW women's soccer team, 3-2, in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday afternoon at LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves upped their record to 6-7-4 with a 3-2-3 CAA mark. The Seahawks dipped to 7-7-2...
STONY BROOK, NY
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Open in Fifth at Tar Heel Invitational

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Led by top-15 performances from Mallory Fobes and Victoria Levy, UNCW was tied for fifth with host North Carolina following the first round of the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Monday at the Governor's Club. Play was suspended in the second round due...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
uncwsports.com

UNCW Takes Fifth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate

RALEIGH, N.C. – Back by a top-six finish by junior Walker Isley, UNCW finished fifth overall at four-over in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Sunday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C. Chattanooga won the team title, moving up three spots in the final round with a 16-under-par...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Women's Golf Preview: Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational

WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Coach Cindy Ho and the UNCW women's golf team play the penultimate tournament of their 2022-23 fall schedule early next week by competing at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational hosted by North Carolina. The Seahawks join the 14-team field for the two-day, 54-hole event at...
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12

Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner

Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Welcomes New Doctor

HAMPTON-Sentara Medical Group recently welcomed a new physician to the Sentara Family Medicine Physicians facility on Eaton Street in Hampton. Dr. Katherine Christensen joined the team at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians office located at 200 Eaton St. in Hampton and is now accepting new patients. Want to read the rest...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

