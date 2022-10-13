Read full article on original website
VP Kamala Harris discusses protecting abortion rights during LA visit: 'We need Congress to act'
During a visit to L.A., Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with local leaders and women's right advocates about what the Biden administration is doing following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah — (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will...
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at the time was chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission, the elected body with jurisdiction over Las Vegas. He praised Lombardo, the nonpartisan elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the largest police agency in Nevada. There are no fond words now, with Sisolak seeking a second term as governor and Lombardo, with backing from former President Donald Trump, leading a Republican bid to unseat him in a key partisan race drawing national attention. “They want the same elected position — friends become antagonists as a result,” observed Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.
CT Dems have more campaign funds
Connecticut Democratic congressional candidates have far more campaign cash on hand than do their Republican opponents, according to the latest quarterly statements
Sen. Mike Lee, Evan McMullin don’t hold back in heated Senate debate
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin had a heated debate in Utah Senate race. The candidates sparred over the Constitution, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Congress investigates Mississippi's infrastructure spending after Jackson water crisis
House Democrats launched an investigation into how Mississippi state leaders spent millions in federal funds allocated for water infrastructure after last month's water crisis in the predominately Black city of Jackson.
