Wisconsin State

Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes ahead of midterms

Right on schedule, the Democrats are bringing in their "closer" ahead of the midterms. Former President Barack Obama will headline a rally on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee as he tries to boost top Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking re-election and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Obama to Join Campaigns in Key States Ahead of Midterms

Former president Barack Obama is set to join the campaign trail at the end of October, hosting rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia ahead of the midterms. His office said Saturday that he will appear at an event in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and others. On Oct. 29 he will join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit. Then later that day he will campaign for Wisconsin lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and others in Milwaukee. The office said it would release news about other campaign stops at a later date. Democrats will be hoping Obama’s appearances will energize the base and encourage turnout.
WISCONSIN STATE

