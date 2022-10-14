Read full article on original website
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Doug Gottlieb Says Eagles 'Aren't Close to Being the Best Team in the NFL'
Doug Gottlieb: “Second-half points per game the Eagles are [31st] in the NFL [5.8 points]. Some of that has to do with gameplay— they get a big lead in the second quarter and they can be super conservative, but some of it is when it’s off-script it can be a little dicey for Philadelphia. I’m struggling to buy into a team that struggles so much to score in the second half. You’re talking about five points per game in the fourth quarter at HOME. Granted, they’ve won all these games and you’re playing with the lead and it allows your defense to pin their ears back and they can be conservative and not turn it over and that’s why they’re winning games as well, that’s fine. But even in the predictive rankings, if you go to teamrankings.com they’re like the third best, and that’s only because they’re undefeated. They haven’t played one of the top teams in the NFL, they’ve played two teams in the top 10 and they’re 2-0 against them. The Cowboys were the best team they played, but they were playing without their quarterback. I don’t think the Eagles stink, I just don’t think the Eagles are close to being the best team in the NFL, and the second-half scoring issues are a problem and will be a bigger problem when those issues creep into the first half as the season goes on.” (Full Video Above)
Major Update On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing to return to the starting lineup for his team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday (October 17). Tagovailoa was been in concussion protocol following the Dolphins' September 29 Thursday Night Football...
Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot To Death At 32
Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at a Muhlenberg Township hospital at 3:15 a.m. after being shot at Legends Bar & Restaurant, the Berks County coroner's office confirmed. Local authorities are ruling Dennard's death as a homicide, WFMZ reports. Dennard had spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and,...
