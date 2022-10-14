Read full article on original website
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover
There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
I found a classic Land Rover in a barn after 35 years with the lowest mileage of any in existence – it’s worth a fortune
A LAND Rover that sat in a barn for more than 35 years has been discovered in Britain. Revealed in a video uploaded to YouTube by The Bearded Explorer, the Classic Land Rover Series III had been sat abandoned since 1986. The video's description says: 'One of my good friends...
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars
Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You
Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
