Kent, OH

93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Akron Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman continues to fight every day to make sure her daughter’s name stays alive. Davia Garth, 12, was murdered in her home in 2014 by her stepfather, Rufus Gray. Gray also shot her mother, Sonya Garth, four times before killing Davia. “Oct. 30, 2014,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

The Amazing Lemonade Girl

Magical Theatre Company presents the Ohio premiere of The Amazing Lemonade Girl along with lemonade stands after every performance! Barberton, OH – September 20, 2022:. Magical Theatre Company, Northeast Ohio’s original professional resident and touring theatre for young audiences and families, opens the season with the Ohio premiere of The Amazing Lemonade Girl.
BARBERTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
AKRON, OH

