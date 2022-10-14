Read full article on original website
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
‘Outstanding job’: E. Cleveland paramedic lauded for off-duty rescue
Jonathan Isaac was out to dinner with his family when he stepped up to rescue a woman who began choking. He didn't think much of it. The 25-year-old East Cleveland paramedic told FOX 8 "it's built into your nature."
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
akronjewishnews.com
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Akron Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman continues to fight every day to make sure her daughter’s name stays alive. Davia Garth, 12, was murdered in her home in 2014 by her stepfather, Rufus Gray. Gray also shot her mother, Sonya Garth, four times before killing Davia. “Oct. 30, 2014,...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
iheart.com
The Amazing Lemonade Girl
Magical Theatre Company presents the Ohio premiere of The Amazing Lemonade Girl along with lemonade stands after every performance! Barberton, OH – September 20, 2022:. Magical Theatre Company, Northeast Ohio’s original professional resident and touring theatre for young audiences and families, opens the season with the Ohio premiere of The Amazing Lemonade Girl.
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
VIDEO: First flakes hit NE Ohio
It may only be October, but the flakes were flying Monday night.
PHOTOS: Fans kept the faith, despite Game 4 loss
From face painting to Sponge Bob regalia, Northeast Ohioans showed up in full force for a beautiful Sunday night game.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts Fall Family Fishing Fest on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio and Erie Canal is loaded with fish and on Saturday, its shoreline will be loaded with anglers. Jesus Sanchez, Manager of Youth Outdoors for the Cleveland Metroparks will be there too. "Here at the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation, we're having our Fall Family...
Detroit muscle car theft ring tied to Cleveland
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.
'I'm all cried out:' Local woman loses tens-of-thousands because of contractors
It’s been months of tears for a local woman who just wanted to revitalize some rooms in her home, but all she got was disappointment at every turn. She called News 5 investigators to help alert you.
whbc.com
Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
Missing: Vanessa Bezares
CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Vanessa Bezares, 16, has been missing from Cleveland since Oct. 10. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2755.
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
Adorable goat in onesie needs a home
After battling a parasitic infection and getting the all clear, a local goat is ready for a family to call her own.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
