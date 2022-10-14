It looks like love may be in the air for Billie Eilish, according to several reports. The 20-year-old Grammy-winning artist is rumored to be dating musician Jesse Rutherford after they were spotted out in Los Angeles. The relationship rumors come after Billie's breakup with ex Matthew Tyler Vorce, who debunked cheating allegations on May 30, 2022, via Instagram Stories. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," Matthew wrote at the time, per People.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO