Dua Lipa Serves Pure Fashion Girl in Sheer Gloves and a Strapless Top
Vogue recently hosted their 2022 Forces of Fashion Summit, an annual conference that brings together some of the top voices, minds, and style icons in fashion to discuss current events and future change in the fashion industry. Naturally, Dua Lipa was in attendance as one of several tastemakers who were present for the global event — other guests included Gigi Hadid, Michelle Pfeiffer, Quannah Chasinghorse, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and Pharrell Williams.
Everything We Know So Far About “The Kardashians” Season 3
We’re only a few episodes into the second season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, but with everything that goes on in the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, fans can’t help but wonder what drama and adventures we’ll see play out next. Season...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Hug in First Public Photos Together
Both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were guests of the Academy Museum for their second annual gala on Saturday night. The two are often linked by their connection to Justin Bieber, who dated Gomez on-and-off for years before eventually marrying Hailey. The pair seem to wish to put rumors of ongoing conflict to rest, because they posed for pictures together for the first time in public while at the event.
Are Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dating? Here's What We Know
It looks like love may be in the air for Billie Eilish, according to several reports. The 20-year-old Grammy-winning artist is rumored to be dating musician Jesse Rutherford after they were spotted out in Los Angeles. The relationship rumors come after Billie's breakup with ex Matthew Tyler Vorce, who debunked cheating allegations on May 30, 2022, via Instagram Stories. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," Matthew wrote at the time, per People.
Everything We Know About Zendaya’s New Movie, “Challengers”
Between the upcoming third season of Euphoria and the sequel to Dune, we’re counting down the days until we see Zendaya on our screens again. Luckily, we now have one more project to look forward to. Zendaya stars in the upcoming film Challengers, a romantic dramedy directed by Luca...
Now Sources Are Claiming the Sussexes's Netflix Docuseries Is Dropping in December After All
Today in Everyone's Confused About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries, Page Six sources are pushing back on Deadline's claims that the show is being postponed due to Netflix being "rattled" by backlash against The Crown. To catch you up real quick, yesterday (October 17), Deadline reported that backlash...
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Will Both Appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ Next Week
The stars—or, more accurately, schedules—are aligning for longtime friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift to have a New York City reunion next week. Jimmy Fallon announced that both Gomez and Swift will be guests on The Tonight Show. Swift will appear on Monday, Oct. 24 to promote her new album Midnights, out next Friday. Gomez will be on the show Wednesday, Oct. 26, likely promoting her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me, out Nov. 4.
JoJo Siwa Lives Out Her "Dream" in New Horror Movie Sketch
JoJo Siwa is living out her dream. The 19-year-old former Dance Moms star is taking her talents to the big screen. She recently announced her new role in the upcoming horror movie Sketch. JoJo took to Instagram to share a teaser of the film with the caption, "One of my...
