Semiconductor stocks may see some short-term headwinds. Nonetheless, the fundamental picture for the industry remains very strong for the long term. Semiconductor sales could be impacted after the U.S. decided to double down on its anti-China semiconductor policy. Analyst Vivek Arya promptly capitalized on the news and provided coverage on the semiconductor sector. According to Arya, various blue-chip semiconductor companies could lose up to 10% in annual sales, with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) being the most likely losers.

17 HOURS AGO