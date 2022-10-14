Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 17: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market sees broad losses in afternoon trading. The ASX remained down in afternoon trading. The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 98.60 points or 1.46% to 6,660.20. The broader All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 99.70 points or 1.43% to 6,848.90. Across the market, all 11 sectors were...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech.
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is...
tipranks.com
Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock
Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports
tipranks.com
British stock market today, October 17 – what you need to know
EVENING UPDATE – The FTSE 100 closed up 0.90% and the FTSE 250 up 2.76% after a buoyant day of trading sparked by the near-complete reversal of LIz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous ‘mini-budget’. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG said, “Stock markets,...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher
California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock?
Credit Suisse stock is down over 50% this year. Execution risk associated with its turnaround plan keeps Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy sidelined. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) stock has lost over 50% of its value year-to-date on concerns over financial health. Though the company is in the middle of a strategic review and is selling assets to inject liquidity, execution risk associated with its restructuring plan could play spoilsport, noted Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy. The analyst has a Hold rating on Credit Suisse with a price target of SFr.6.
tipranks.com
The 4 Best Dividend ETFs for the Rest of 2022
Investors are ready to flock toward dividend-paying exchange-traded funds. The following ETFs provide yields above 10% and could help your portfolio discover excellence. Dividend stocks have experienced superior performance to most non-dividend-paying stocks since the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike cycle, which was initiated in March this year.
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
tipranks.com
Challenging a Bearish Call on Semiconductor Stocks
Semiconductor stocks may see some short-term headwinds. Nonetheless, the fundamental picture for the industry remains very strong for the long term. Semiconductor sales could be impacted after the U.S. decided to double down on its anti-China semiconductor policy. Analyst Vivek Arya promptly capitalized on the news and provided coverage on the semiconductor sector. According to Arya, various blue-chip semiconductor companies could lose up to 10% in annual sales, with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) being the most likely losers.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Positive Momentum Continues
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green as yesterday’s positive momentum continues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.13%, 1.16%, and 0.77%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.56%. Conversely, the industrial sector...
tipranks.com
Insiders are Buying This 7.1%-Yielding REIT; Should You?
SmartCentres REIT has seen insider buying recently from management, indicating bullish sentiment. On top of this, analyst forecasts and the stock’s valuation both suggest that there is solid upside potential ahead. Recently, Mitchell Goldhar, CEO of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN) and a top-rated corporate insider, has been...
tipranks.com
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Applied Materials recently trimmed its outlook, which led to a slew of price cuts. However, the long-term prospects of the company remain intact, keeping Needham analyst Quinn Bolton bullish. Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon...
tipranks.com
Seeking Over 7% Yield? Try this REIT with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Investors seeking high and reliable yields could consider investing in this REIT. It sports a maximum Smart Score on TipRanks and a stellar dividend payment and growth history. Investors seeking reliable and high dividend yield could consider Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). It operates as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust)...
tipranks.com
Investor sentiment is shifting for this Australian healthcare stock
Medical Developments International shares have been on the rise, as investors return to one of the most heavily sold Australian healthcare stocks. TipRanks insights show analysts are bullish on the stock, with the price target signalling a large upside potential. Investors have been selling Australian healthcare stock Medical Developments International...
tipranks.com
JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM): Strong Underlying Performance Obscured by Temporary Headwinds
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is making progress in terms of profitability, but temporary headwinds related to FX and other comprehensive income losses are obscuring the strong underlying performance. The premium to book value appears justified, given the earnings potential of the bank. That said, there is no immediate catalyst for the stock, as investors are concerned about a 2023 recession. Thus, a gradual approach to building a position is warranted. Also, the preferred shares of the bank have fallen in tandem with rising rates and offer a safe harbor to ride out a potential recession.
tipranks.com
WELL Health’s (TSE:WELL) U.S. Operations Show Rapid Growth; Shares Rally 5.4%
Following a solid update from WELL Health regarding its U.S. business performance, shares finished higher today. The company continues to beat expectations through high organic and inorganic growth. Shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL) finished 5.43% higher today following the company’s update regarding its strong business performance in the...
Comments / 0