Netflix's "The Midnight Club" Cast Just Answered Some Questions About The Show, And You'll Want To Know Their Answers
To celebrate Netflix's The Midnight Club , we sat down with Igby Rigney (Kevin), Sauriyan Sapkota (Amesh), Iman Benson (Ilonka), Adia (Cheri), Annarah Cymone (Sandra), Ruth Codd (Anya), Aya Furukawa (Natsuki), and William "Chris" Sumpter (Spencer) to chat about what went into creating this latest Mike Flanagan horror series.
Here's everything we learned:
🚨 There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for every episode of The Midnight Club , so if you haven't finished, you might want to come back later. 🚨
1. First, The Midnight Club cast did the very first table read for the season in the actual library on set, which they described as "really cool."
2. Speaking about working with Mike Flanagan, Aya called him very "generous as a director, writer, and everything." She continued, saying, "I think he put a lot of care and time into each and every one of us."
3. For some of the cast, this was their first TV show or movie ever, so Adia explained that Mike Flanagan was "really patient" and taught them how to work on a set.
4. Ruth was actually discovered by The Midnight Club producers and casting department on TikTok, and she had never professionally acted before.
5. Igby Rigney and Annarah previously worked with Mike Flanagan on Midnight Mass , and they said it was fun to return to The Midnight Club , which shared some of the same actors and a lot of the same crew.
6. Sauriyan Sapkota said it was a dream to share an episode with Rahul Kohli, who he has been a fan of since Rahul starred on iZombie . Sauriyan explained that having to act "awestruck" by Rahul's character in the episode was easy because that's genuinely how he felt.
7. Annarah and Chris Sumpter's favorite story to film was the black-and-white episode, which they rehearsed together a lot. In fact, Annarah was actually painted gray in order for the black-and--white look to show up properly on film.
8. Aya said she was nervous filming Episode 8, aka Natsuki's big story episode, because she actually has a fear of driving, and the episode required her to pretend to drive the entire time.
9. In terms of The Midnight Club Easter eggs , Igby's favorite is one that is hidden in the basement. And if you watch Episode 6, you can spot the Lasser Glass from Mike Flanagan's 2013 film Oculus .
10. Filming in the basement of Brightcliffe was one of the hardest sets to film on for the cast because it was actually pitch black down there. The cast said they really had to use flashlights to find their way around, and the rats Ilonka encounters in one scene were real.
11. In terms of if they knew some of the biggest plot twists of the season, Adia explained that they were "learning as [they] went along" because they would get new scripts while they were filming other episodes.
12. However, prior to filming, the cast got "little timelines" that gave them a rough idea of where their characters were going to go throughout the season. They also got breakdowns of their characters' pasts that explained what they were up to before the events of The Midnight Club .
13. The scene Ruth is most proud of is when Anya gives her monologue to Ilonka in Episode 2, because for the first time, she felt like she was able to express what it felt like growing up as a disabled teenager.
14. Sauriyan explained that for Episode 5, they actually blocked off an entire street to film Amesh's big story episode. It was also "really fun" to get into the hair, makeup, and costumes for Episode 5 and then get to play in a vintage video game arcade, where the games actually worked.
15. For Annarah, the scene that was the most emotional to film was the one with Sandra's final moments where she leaves Brightcliffe. She actually drove away in the car as the rest of the cast stood on set.
16. While filming Episode 9, Chris actually sliced open his hand while filming the moment where he's strapped to a scientific machine. He said he's pretty sure the crew and director didn't notice he actually started bleeding while shooting the moment.
17. Out of all the scenes he filmed in The Midnight Club , Igby said he was "so nervous" about shooting the scene where Kevin meets Ilonka for the first time.
18. Before filming Amesh and Natsuki's big kiss scene, Sauriyan and Aya danced in circles in the greenroom just to pump each other up before the big moment because they were both "nervous."
19. In order to keep the energy light on set, the cast often played games while filming. In particular, they played a lot of rounds of Uno.
20. Chris said working with Heather Langenkamp, who plays Dr. Stanton, was amazing because "she's pretty badass." He even recalled a time where she took him out for lunch and "held up traffic for 15 minutes while she told me a story."
21. And finally, if The Midnight Club returns for a Season 2, Igby would love to have Dr. Stanton "come tell a story for The Midnight Club." He added, "That's my biggest hope if we get to Season 2."
The Midnight Club is streaming now on Netflix .
