5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine

Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects of drinking wine.
shefinds

The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
AOL Corp

Exactly How Much Water You Should Drink to Lose Weight

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." IS great for you—we all know that. You've likely heard this your entire life: Drinking water is one of the building blocks of good health. And, it’s definitely true. But, on a deeper level, helps your brain stay alert, your cells function as they should, and your exercise performance reach the highest levels.
CNET

Stop Rinsing Your Teeth With Water After Brushing. We'll Explain

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've always rinsed your teeth with water after brushing, it's time to start skipping that step for good. I used to rinse thoroughly after brushing my teeth to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. That is until I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that it isn't the most effective method.
BHG

How to Spatchcock Chicken, According to Our Test Kitchen

The concept of roasting a chicken certainly sounds simple, right? Grandmas and gourmet chefs alike have been doing it for decades. But just like with how to make pancakes or how to make chocolate chip cookies, a simple concept is begging for variations. Plus, with all of those cooks in the kitchen, nearly everyone has their own secret for the “perfect” roast chicken.
BHG

What Is Eggnog—and Why Do We Drink It at Christmas?

Depending on when you sipped on said drink, you and your ancestors may have known this silky beverage as “eggnog,” “egg nog” (two words), “egg-nogg” (double “g”), “milk punch,” or "flip," clarifies Beth Forrest, Ph.D., a food historian and professor of liberal arts and food studies at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. (By the way, a “flip” is a mixology term used to this day. This refers to a category of cocktails made with liquor, sugar, and eggs that are shaken or mixed until foamy.)
CNET

How to Eat for Balanced Blood Sugar Levels Throughout the Day

Though people often think of blood sugar solely in the context of diabetes or pregnancy, it's important for everyone to pay attention to it. Avoiding high blood sugar and low blood sugar can help you feel your best and keep up steady energy throughout the day. "Balancing your blood sugar...

