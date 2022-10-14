ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest.com

Goldsmith: Importance of Cal Raleigh’s ‘remarkable’ year for Mariners

With the Mariners’ 2022 season in the books after a sweep at the hands of the Astros in the ALDS, it’s time to look back on the year this team and its players had. While players like Julio Rodríguez stole the spotlight at times, perhaps the biggest development of the 2022 season for the Mariners was the emergence of Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA

