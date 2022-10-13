Read full article on original website
Bryan Avenue homicide breaks Lexington record
The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record. The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record. Oct. 17: High heating costs, time off for a band, …. Here are five things to know before you go...
Kentucky Blood Center needs donations amid increase in hospital use
Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to more than 70 hospitals across the state. Those hospitals, in recent months, have seen an 18% increase in blood transfusions. This increase has put a strain on their current supply. Kentucky Blood Center needs donations amid increase …. Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to...
Victim identified following Lexington's 38th homicide
The victim of Friday night's stabbing was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., of Lexington. Victim identified following Lexington’s 38th homicide. The victim of Friday night's stabbing was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., of Lexington. Oct....
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead. Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after …. Rowan County law enforcement...
What to expect in Kentucky’s School Report Card ahead of its release
The school report provides information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, and student safety. What to expect in Kentucky’s School Report Card ahead …. The school report provides information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, and student safety. Oct. 17: High...
Showing appreciation to Kentucky’s first responders
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety. Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to...
Thieves unsuccessful in cracking open ATM with explosives in Palmdale
The sound of explosions rang out in Palmdale early Sunday morning after thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/thieves-unsuccessful-in-cracking-open-atm-with-explosives-in-palmdale/ This video aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Oct. 16, 2022. Thieves unsuccessful in cracking open ATM with explosives …. The sound of explosions...
Lexington leaders shining light on domestic violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington leaders and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are shining a light on domestic violence. The FCSO and city leaders went door to door holding on to purple lights. “When they see these lights, hopefully, this will maybe click off a switch...
Kentucky men’s hoops to begin season at No. 4 in AP Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky men’s basketball will begin their 2022-23 season inside the Associated Press’ top four teams. The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the first poll of the season. North Carolina, Gonzaga, and Houston are the three teams in front of Kentucky, while...
Rodriguez runs wild as Kentucky tops No. 16 Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky ran their way to another ranked win on Saturday night to end a two-game losing skid, beating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in front of a packed Kroger Field. Chris Rodriguez ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. This...
Stockton Serial Killings: A suspect is arrested in connection with several unsolved shootings
Officials held a news conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a series of unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland that left six people dead between April 2021 and September 2022. Stockton Serial Killings: A suspect is arrested in …. Officials held a news conference to...
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers Sunday, mainly south, east of Richmond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Showers will return Sunday, but mainly south of Richmond. Beneficial rain will return to parts of the Commonwealth Sunday but will be focused well south of Lexington and well south of Fayette County. Highs on Sunday should be around 70 degrees. In the wake...
Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
EKU’s late rally not enough to push past Sam Houston State
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – EKU’s late rally was one-upped by Sam Houston State on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels got a Parker McKinney tocudhown toss to Jayden Higgins with 1:01 to go, to put them up 17-16. EKU would go on to lose 25-17 in a thriller.
