Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College-CyFair president reports on the state of the college

Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones speaks at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones presented the annual "State of the College" address at the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce's Oct. 18 general membership luncheon, noting how the college has grown in its nearly 20-year history. Jones rose to the position of president in June after previously serving as the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Community Impact Houston

Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including Old Conroe Road improvements

Recommendations in the Precinct 2 mobility study include extending Old Conroe Road from where it dead ends north of FM 1488. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model

Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
Community Impact Houston

Public charter school International Leadership of Texas to open campus for grades K-8 in Pearland

A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023. (Courtesy Pixabay) A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023 around the area of 3500 Liberty Drive, Pearland, according to a news release. The public charter school focuses on global perspectives in its education curriculum and teaches its students English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. www.iltexas.org.
Fort Bend Star

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision

The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: North Harris County Regional Water Authority board candidates share top priorities

Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eight candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the North Harris County Regional Water Authority’s board of directors. David Barker, Melissa L. Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Roy Burroughs are facing incumbents Len Sigler, Jim Pulliam, Al Rendl and Kelly Fessler to represent Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively. The incumbents have served the water authority for more than 20 years.
fox26houston.com

The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting

Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
