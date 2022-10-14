Read full article on original website
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Lone Star College-CyFair president reports on the state of the college
Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones speaks at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones presented the annual "State of the College" address at the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce's Oct. 18 general membership luncheon, noting how the college has grown in its nearly 20-year history. Jones rose to the position of president in June after previously serving as the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Drug prevention takes center stage for Tomball, Conroe ISDs board candidates at election forum
Candidates debated topics such as drug prevention, mental health, transparency and parents' rights at an Oct. 12 election forum held by The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Candidates for Tomball ISD and Conroe ISD board of trustees emphasized mental health, drug prevention and parents’ rights during an...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 3
Three candidates are running for Tomball ISD Position 3. (Community Impact staff) Three candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD school board Position 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include human resources officer Brandon Batchelor, incumbent John McStravick and stay-at-home mom Jennifer Kratky. Candidates were asked to keep responses...
Q&A: Learn about the candidates running for Texas House District 148
Democrat incumbent Penny Morales Shaw is facing Republican Kay Smith and Libertarian Grizzle Trojacek in the Nov. 8 midterm election to represent residents of District 148 in the Texas House of Representatives. The district covers portions of Harris County. See a map of Texas House of Representatives districts here. Candidates...
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including Old Conroe Road improvements
Recommendations in the Precinct 2 mobility study include extending Old Conroe Road from where it dead ends north of FM 1488. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Tomball City Council votes to remove Medical Complex Drive extension west of Hwy. 249 from thoroughfare plan
At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 3-1 to approve the first reading of a zoning request to remove the proposed extension of Medical Complex Drive to FM 2920 from the Major Thoroughfare Plan Map. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City...
Early voting starts next Monday; here are three Precinct 3 locations to cast your ballot
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Registered voters in Montgomery County can cast their ballots at any of the 10 polling locations open during early voting (on Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their designated precinct polling location).
Tomball ISD school board candidate forum set for Oct. 17
Eleven candidates are running for four positions on the Tomball ISD school board. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 17, the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce's Government and Legislative Affairs Committee will host a candidate forum for the Tomball ISD school board races. Eleven candidates are running...
Harris County Democrats suspect GOP power brokers Republican commissioners' behind no-shows
"I don't know who clipped their wings."
Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
Debakey High School for Health Professions to celebrate 50th anniversary
Officials with the Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions will celebrate the school's 50th anniversary Oct. 29 at 2545 Pressler St., Houston, near the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy Facebook) Officials with the Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions will celebrate the school's 50th anniversary Oct. 29...
Q&A: Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District candidates speak on groundwater, subsidence
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will call a general and special election for Nov. 8 to fill five positions on the entity’s board of directors. (Community Impact staff) Four candidates will face off for two director positions on the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District board of directors with...
Public charter school International Leadership of Texas to open campus for grades K-8 in Pearland
A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023. (Courtesy Pixabay) A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023 around the area of 3500 Liberty Drive, Pearland, according to a news release. The public charter school focuses on global perspectives in its education curriculum and teaches its students English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. www.iltexas.org.
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision
The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
Q&A: North Harris County Regional Water Authority board candidates share top priorities
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eight candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the North Harris County Regional Water Authority’s board of directors. David Barker, Melissa L. Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Roy Burroughs are facing incumbents Len Sigler, Jim Pulliam, Al Rendl and Kelly Fessler to represent Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively. The incumbents have served the water authority for more than 20 years.
The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?
— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia counters colleague’s tax rate plan
Commissioner Garcia outlines his tax rate plan at a news conference on Oct. 14. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia proposed a tax rate plan that would generate $66.8 million less in revenue than in the plan he backed at previous commissioners court meetings during a news conference on Oct. 14.
Learn about upcoming transportation projects set to start soon in the city of Katy
Read down below to find out the scope, timeline, funding source and the cost of each project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are a multitude of upcoming transportation projects that are set to soon enter construction. Read down below to find out the scope, timeline, funding source and the cost of each project.
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
