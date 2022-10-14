DAVIE - The updated COVID booster that protects against the original and new strains of the coronavirus has been out for weeks, but there has been low demand, including here in South Florida. "At this point, most people have had COVID and if they got through it OK, they feel they don't need the booster," says HCA emergency room associate director Dr. Javier Talamo. He says people at high risk, such as the immunocompromised and those who have not been vaccinated for months should get the booster. "The new booster will protect against the newer variants out of Asia. We are starting...

1 DAY AGO