MedicalXpress

Report proposes a pathway to close 'major health gap' for people with disabilities

People with disabilities are more than twice as likely to die prematurely, taking 10 to 20 years off their life expectancy, according to a new report based on research by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. The report, published by the Missing Billion Initiative and the...
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
The Hill

WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace

According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
WebMD

For Many, Long COVID's Impacts Go On And On, Major Study Says

Oct. 12, 2022 – About 1 in 20 people with long COVID continue to live with symptoms at 18 months, and another 42% reported only some improvement in their health and wellbeing in the same time frame, a large study out of Scotland found. Multiple studies are evaluating people...
CNN

Researchers speed efforts for vaccine against virus linked with mono, MS

Maybe you’ve never heard of the Epstein-Barr virus. But it knows all about you. Chances are, it’s living inside you right now. About 95% of American adults are infected sometime in their lives. And once infected, the virus stays with you. Most viruses, such as influenza, just come...
dallasexpress.com

RSV Cases Surging in Children Nationwide

Doctors are warning of increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children and infants. RSV is a common seasonal virus that causes cold-like symptoms but can cause serious illness in children and infants. “The reason we are seeing a big surge now is during the pandemic we were masking, we...
News-Medical.net

Researchers explore the development of mRNA vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus

In a recent study published in Cytokine & Growth Factor Reviews, researchers discussed the development of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The single-stranded (ss) RNA virus, RSV, is the primary pathogen that causes pneumonia and bronchitis in infant and older populations. Although no vaccines...
CBS Miami

Health experts concerned over low demand for COVID boosters

DAVIE - The updated COVID booster that protects against the original and new strains of the coronavirus has been out for weeks, but there has been low demand, including here in South Florida. "At this point, most people have had COVID and if they got through it OK, they feel they don't need the booster," says HCA emergency room associate director Dr. Javier Talamo. He says people at high risk, such as the immunocompromised and those who have not been vaccinated for months should get the booster. "The new booster will protect against the newer variants out of Asia. We are starting...
Axios

The DIY health economy expands with OTC hearing aids

The amplification of the do-it-yourself economy is giving consumers more options to sidestep health professionals. Why it matters: The DIY health movement can deliver savings and less red tape for patients, but it also raises the risk of missing out on in-person services from physicians and qualified medical professionals. Driving...
ajmc.com

Expanded Hepatitis B Vaccination Coverage Associated With Improved Cost Savings, Life Expectancy in Ethiopia

Compared with Ethiopia’s current nonmandatory hepatitis B vaccination program, expanded vaccination coverage among health care workers was shown to be more cost-effective and result in improved life expectancy gains. Expanded hepatitis B vaccination coverage was associated with significant cost savings and improved life expectancy gains among health care workers...
US News and World Report

7 Million U.S. Women Live in Maternity Care 'Deserts': Report

7 Million U.S. Women Live in Maternity Care 'Deserts': Report. TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy can be safer and healthier for both mom and baby with good access to quality maternity care. Yet, the United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for...
CBS DFW

Cook Children's is seeing up to 700 patients a day as RSV cases increase

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care facilities are "overwhelmed" as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are spiking higher and earlier this year. "We're seeing, in our emergency room, over 500 patients a day," said Dr. Laura Romano, a pediatric hospitalist at Cook Children's Medical Center. "Our urgent cares are seeing 600 to 700 patients a day, which is a child being checked in to see a provider every 1 to 2 minutes." It's resulting in longer wait times for everyone. "Please don't come to the emergency room if you're only looking for a test," she said. "If...
