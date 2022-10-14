Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Report proposes a pathway to close 'major health gap' for people with disabilities
People with disabilities are more than twice as likely to die prematurely, taking 10 to 20 years off their life expectancy, according to a new report based on research by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. The report, published by the Missing Billion Initiative and the...
MedicalXpress
Teens with chronic conditions face challenges and risks when they age out of pediatric rheumatology care
Living with severe inflammatory arthritis or any other serious condition of the joints, bones and muscles is challenging for anyone, perhaps most of all for children. Young patients often experience pain, swelling and stiffness in many joints, which can limit their day-to-day activities. Kids and teens with chronic conditions, particularly...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
NBC Chicago
Surge in Cases of RSV, a Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, is Filling Hospital Beds
Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The virus began circulating in the summer, to doctors' surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
Chemical hair straighteners linked to higher risk of uterine cancer for Black women, study shows
Women using chemical hair-straightening products are at a higher risk of uterine cancer than women who reported not using them, a new study by the National Institutes of Health found. Researchers noted that Black women may have a higher risk because they are more likely to use such products more frequently.
WebMD
For Many, Long COVID's Impacts Go On And On, Major Study Says
Oct. 12, 2022 – About 1 in 20 people with long COVID continue to live with symptoms at 18 months, and another 42% reported only some improvement in their health and wellbeing in the same time frame, a large study out of Scotland found. Multiple studies are evaluating people...
Researchers speed efforts for vaccine against virus linked with mono, MS
Maybe you’ve never heard of the Epstein-Barr virus. But it knows all about you. Chances are, it’s living inside you right now. About 95% of American adults are infected sometime in their lives. And once infected, the virus stays with you. Most viruses, such as influenza, just come...
dallasexpress.com
RSV Cases Surging in Children Nationwide
Doctors are warning of increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children and infants. RSV is a common seasonal virus that causes cold-like symptoms but can cause serious illness in children and infants. “The reason we are seeing a big surge now is during the pandemic we were masking, we...
News-Medical.net
Researchers explore the development of mRNA vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus
In a recent study published in Cytokine & Growth Factor Reviews, researchers discussed the development of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The single-stranded (ss) RNA virus, RSV, is the primary pathogen that causes pneumonia and bronchitis in infant and older populations. Although no vaccines...
Health experts concerned over low demand for COVID boosters
DAVIE - The updated COVID booster that protects against the original and new strains of the coronavirus has been out for weeks, but there has been low demand, including here in South Florida. "At this point, most people have had COVID and if they got through it OK, they feel they don't need the booster," says HCA emergency room associate director Dr. Javier Talamo. He says people at high risk, such as the immunocompromised and those who have not been vaccinated for months should get the booster. "The new booster will protect against the newer variants out of Asia. We are starting...
The DIY health economy expands with OTC hearing aids
The amplification of the do-it-yourself economy is giving consumers more options to sidestep health professionals. Why it matters: The DIY health movement can deliver savings and less red tape for patients, but it also raises the risk of missing out on in-person services from physicians and qualified medical professionals. Driving...
ajmc.com
Expanded Hepatitis B Vaccination Coverage Associated With Improved Cost Savings, Life Expectancy in Ethiopia
Compared with Ethiopia’s current nonmandatory hepatitis B vaccination program, expanded vaccination coverage among health care workers was shown to be more cost-effective and result in improved life expectancy gains. Expanded hepatitis B vaccination coverage was associated with significant cost savings and improved life expectancy gains among health care workers...
US News and World Report
7 Million U.S. Women Live in Maternity Care 'Deserts': Report
7 Million U.S. Women Live in Maternity Care 'Deserts': Report. TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy can be safer and healthier for both mom and baby with good access to quality maternity care. Yet, the United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for...
The Weather Channel
Exposure to Air Pollution Linked to Obesity in Midlife Women; Physical Activity May Offset Effects, Finds Study
Scientists are discovering several new ailments triggered by air pollution. A recent study suggests that air pollution is another factor that tips the scale in mid-life women's weight, body mass index, waist circumference and body fat. Researchers from the University of Michigan in the US found that exposure to air...
Cook Children's is seeing up to 700 patients a day as RSV cases increase
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care facilities are "overwhelmed" as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are spiking higher and earlier this year. "We're seeing, in our emergency room, over 500 patients a day," said Dr. Laura Romano, a pediatric hospitalist at Cook Children's Medical Center. "Our urgent cares are seeing 600 to 700 patients a day, which is a child being checked in to see a provider every 1 to 2 minutes." It's resulting in longer wait times for everyone. "Please don't come to the emergency room if you're only looking for a test," she said. "If...
Comments / 1