Most Visited Attraction in Washington It’s Not the Space Needle!?
Have you ever wondered what the most visited attraction in Washington State is?. It might surprise you to learn that it's not the Space Needle or Mount Rainier. In fact, it's not even a tourist destination at all. The most visited attraction in Washington State is...drumroll please...the state Capitol building...
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington state
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington state exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations.
Persons of interest sought as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and vehicles of interest in an ongoing fire investigation in Washington state that is inching closer to homes.
Chronicle
Red October: Goat Rocks Fire Grows as 10 Blazes Now Burn in Cascades Between Border and the Columbia River
Existing wildfires in the Cascades grew and new blazes were sparked during a weekend marked by a Red Flag Warning brought by unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. According to a Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency statement, there are now 10 large fires burning in Western...
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
California Gets New Digital License Plates Law, Is Washington State up Next?
California Passes A New Digital License Plates Law AB 984. Digital license plates might be in Washington State's near future. California has approved digital license plates, is Washington State next?. Will Washington State Be The Next State To Allow Digital License Plates?. New technology can change everything and digital license...
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Chronicle
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Increases Coho Catch Limit on Cowlitz River
As of Oct. 15, the daily catch limit for hatchery adult coho salmon has been increased to six fish and anglers are allowed to retain up to four adults instead of three, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Anglers are still asked...
Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold
According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
This Is Washington's Best Regional Fast Food Joint
Food & Wine revisited their list of the best local fast food restaurants across the country.
When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?
When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
Top 10 of the Dog-Friendliest Restaurants in the Tri-Cities
Here Are The Top Yelp Reviewed Places To Take Your Dog In Tri-Cities Washington. Looking for a place to take your pooch for food and conversation? Here are the top 10 places according to Yelp where you can take your best friend for a bite to eat in the Tri-Cities.
Opinion: 10 Candies That are Better Than Washington’s Favorite
Confession: I don't like Skittles. And according to this article, Skittles are Washington's favorite Halloween candy. I have no reason to doubt that, as I used to work with a crew that could give Marshawn Lynch a run for his Skittles appetite. But just because it's true doesn't make it...
5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State
There Are 5 Things That You Can't Legally Throw Away In Washington State. Everyone knows that there are some things that you just can't throw away. For example, batteries, lightbulbs, and paint cans all have to be disposed of properly. But did you know that there are other items that you can't just throw in the trash?
Washington: Get Ready to Pay an “Arm and a Crab Leg”
One of my favorite foods that I spoil myself now and again is crab legs. My favorite food just got a lot more expensive if not impossible to find now after this news from Alaska!. What is Going on with Crabs in Alaska?. If you haven't heard, the Alaska Department...
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers
All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks. Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that...
roadtirement.com
WWII Gun Emplacements still overlook Puget Sound
The Army had plans in place to upgrade the Puget Sound harbor defenses when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The attack prompted a feverish scramble to implement those WWII plans. Fort Ebey was constructed from 1942 to 1944. It overlooked the Straight of Juan de Fuca...
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
