There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Halloween is almost here, which means everyone’s getting dressed up for the season — and by everyone, that includes your kitchenware.
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. For a sweet treat that’s delightfully easy to...
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
I love to get creative in the kitchen and try out new recipes, and reading recipe reviews is how I gauge what to make. This helps guarantee easy, delicious dinners during the busy week! This week's meal plan features some of our best 30-minute dinners, all of which have positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating or higher. From comforting pastas to cozy, cheesy casseroles and hearty stews, it's bound to be a tasty week of meals.
Grab yourself an order of fish and chips.Christoffer Engström/Unsplash. The United Kingdom might not be known around the world for its extensive culinary tastes, but there are a few staples that do remain fan favorites not only in the UK but here in the United States as well. Fish and chips is one offering that has become a staple in pubs and bars around the globe, and yet here in Tucson, it can be incredibly difficult to locate a quality plate of fried fish and chips (or fries). There simply aren’t all that many English restaurants here in the Old Pueblo. The state in general has a severe lacking in this food department (despite the original London Bridge residing in Lake Havasu City). Thankfully, for fans of a British pint and classic food options, there is a new restaurant in an old, familiar spot.
So, every now and again, you might want to splurge and have some southern fried buttermilk chicken, as I did today. I admit deep frying food is one thing that I normally don't do, but every year, around this time, I get a hankering for a piece of fried chicken. Perhaps it's because of the changing weather. Who knows?
A breakfast casserole is one of the easiest ways to incorporate all the elements of a full diner-style egg breakfast, in one pan. Loaded with diced ham, bell peppers, and cheese, all held together by a soft egg custard, this recipe is inspired by the classic Denver omelet. And to keep things easy, I like to use ingredients that don’t need to be pre-cooked, like frozen hash browns. They bring some heartiness to the table and will satisfy those who believe that no egg breakfast is complete without some kind of potato (myself included).
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
The 2022 Booker Prize was given to The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, written by Sri Lanka's Shehan Karunatilaka. The annual award, which was given Monday evening in London, is for a work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland. The panel of judges hailed...
Coconut Cheesecake Bites is a quick and easy way to make delicious bite-sized balls in only 10 minutes using a simple shortcut that requires no baking. Moist, sweet, and chewy in the middle, these truffle treats are coated in white chocolate and sprinkled with shredded coconut. Easy Coconut Cheesecake Truffles.
If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!
Big and boxy with a matte battleship-gray finish and stainless-steel accents, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer (available at Amazon for $199.99) seems like a piece of equipment you’d see in a commercial kitchen. It isn’t pretty and won’t dress up your countertop, but it’s solid, well made, and looks like a serious appliance. It’s also multipurpose, serving as an air fryer and multicooker in one. While it’s similar to the Ninja Foodi, the Speedi lacks the pressure cooker function, but has excellent air fryer capability (among the best we've tested) and makes multi-component meals just as well.
This Pumpkin Honey Bun cake is super easy to make and so good. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love the original honey bun cake and take it to many occasions. However, this one is the perfect Fall or holiday cake. The addition of pumpkin takes this cake to a whole new level!
