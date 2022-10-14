Grab yourself an order of fish and chips.Christoffer Engström/Unsplash. The United Kingdom might not be known around the world for its extensive culinary tastes, but there are a few staples that do remain fan favorites not only in the UK but here in the United States as well. Fish and chips is one offering that has become a staple in pubs and bars around the globe, and yet here in Tucson, it can be incredibly difficult to locate a quality plate of fried fish and chips (or fries). There simply aren’t all that many English restaurants here in the Old Pueblo. The state in general has a severe lacking in this food department (despite the original London Bridge residing in Lake Havasu City). Thankfully, for fans of a British pint and classic food options, there is a new restaurant in an old, familiar spot.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO