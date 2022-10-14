Read full article on original website
The Berrics Canteen
Walker Ryan Teases Sophomore Novel and Video Part
Walker Ryan, the world’s first pro skater/novelist, is the most chill dude we know… yet he seemingly has no chill to speak of. The pro—who published his stellar debut novel Top of Mason in 2020—is already putting the finishing touches on his sophomore effort AND a new video part. In the latest video from his company Old Friends (oh yeah, he’s a business owner too) he hangs out in Bolinas, California, and runs your through his routine—which on this particular includes switch backside flipping a massive 5-block. Watch the video, titled ‘Last Swims,’ above!
The Berrics Canteen
Jamie Thomas’s (Belated) 48th Birthday Video
Jamie Thomas puts himself to the test again and battles 48 tricks for his 48th birthday. Happy belated birthday Jamie!. Jamie Thomas’s signed Zero “Reflection” decks—limited to 48—are available in The Canteen now!
The Berrics Canteen
Thunder Teams Up With Frog In New Edit
Thunder Trucks teamed up with Frog riders Nick Michel and Evan Wasser for a new edit, and it’s vibey as fuck. Also, quick biology fact for you: Frogs are pescatarian because they only wanna film fisheye clips. Check out the video, filmed by Chris Milic and Daniel Dent, above!
