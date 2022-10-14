Read full article on original website
Related
The Berrics Canteen
Thunder Teams Up With Frog In New Edit
Thunder Trucks teamed up with Frog riders Nick Michel and Evan Wasser for a new edit, and it’s vibey as fuck. Also, quick biology fact for you: Frogs are pescatarian because they only wanna film fisheye clips. Check out the video, filmed by Chris Milic and Daniel Dent, above!
The Berrics Canteen
Walker Ryan Teases Sophomore Novel and Video Part
Walker Ryan, the world’s first pro skater/novelist, is the most chill dude we know… yet he seemingly has no chill to speak of. The SOVRN pro—who published his stellar debut novel Top of Mason in 2020—is already putting the finishing touches on his sophomore effort AND a new video part. In the latest video from his company Old Friends (oh yeah, he’s a business owner too) he hangs out in Bolinas, California, and runs your through his routine—which on this particular includes switch backside flipping a massive 5-block. Watch the video, titled ‘Last Swims,’ above!
The Berrics Canteen
Classic Steve Berra Birdhouse Board Featured In NFT Drop
Yesterday, Mint Road Limited announced a partnership with Skateboarding Hall of Fame to release NFTs and ensure its continued longevity in honoring the history and culture of skateboarding. Proceeds from this special NFT drop will be used to further the SHOF’s mission, by making improvements to the indoor skatepark and museum, and includes the unique opportunity to own the actual physical skateboard hanging in the hall itself!
The Berrics Canteen
Watch Red Bull’s Alex Sorgente Part Here
It’s all love behind Alex Sorgente’s all-terrain attack on heavy street and transition spots here in his second full-length video part, from Red Bull. With Tylre Wilcox behind the lens, Sorgente stacked clips across Brazil, Portugal, Florida, and California for this, his ‘Vero Amore.’. Watch our recent...
hypebeast.com
Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition Brings Gaming Brand's Style to Your Wrist
Panerai and Razer have revealed their first watch collaboration, the Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition. The 40mm watch brings Razer’s recognisable identity to Panerai’s iconic Luminor watch with black DLC-coated eSteel case and ‘electric green’ accents found on the small seconds sitting at the nine o’clock position and contrast stitching on its black recycled PET fabric strap.
hypebeast.com
New 'Sonic Frontiers' Trailer Showcases Combat and Upgrade Systems
Throughout 2022, SEGA has treated Sonic fans to plenty of teasers and trailers regarding the latest Sonic title, Sonic Frontiers. Showing off the “open zone” islands that players will explore, beautiful landscapes have already been revealed. Now, a closer look at what fans can expect from the famous hedgehog himself has been shared.
hypebeast.com
Reebok Expands its 'Street Fighter' Collection With the Instapump Fury "Zangief"
In 2022, the fighting game community has been treated to a variety of fun apparel and footwear collections. While it is no stranger to working with the likes of Reebok, this year’s releases were leveled up. For starters, Nike looked to the historic EVO Moment #37 with a “Street Fighter III” Air Force 1 Low that subtly hit outlets. Following this, Tekken graphics were featured in an expansive Yohji Yamamoto x Supreme collection. Now, Reebok has connected with Street Fighter on the Instapump Fury and Shaq Attaq.
Comments / 0