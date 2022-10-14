Walker Ryan, the world’s first pro skater/novelist, is the most chill dude we know… yet he seemingly has no chill to speak of. The SOVRN pro—who published his stellar debut novel Top of Mason in 2020—is already putting the finishing touches on his sophomore effort AND a new video part. In the latest video from his company Old Friends (oh yeah, he’s a business owner too) he hangs out in Bolinas, California, and runs your through his routine—which on this particular includes switch backside flipping a massive 5-block. Watch the video, titled ‘Last Swims,’ above!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO