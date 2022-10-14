ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana

There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”

Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16

It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced

Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022

This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Celebrate Howl-oween In Lake Charles

I'm sure my dog CoCo has no idea what Halloween is all about but doesn't matter because he is still the cutest American Bull Terrier green dinosaur I have ever seen! Halloween is always a fun time for families with kids. It's all about dressing up in super cool costumes, heading out to area harvest festivals, and costume parties, of course collecting plenty of candy along the way.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Top 12 Airbnb Listings In Lake Charles, LA

Updated in 2022 here are a few more super nice stays in the Lake Charles area. You really can't go wrong with Airbnbs. There are so many choices that no matter what a person's budget is, whether or not they are traveling with kids, pets, or both you can always find a place to stay. It's also good to know where nice Airbnb stays are in your community, especially around the holidays.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Fox’s Pizza Den in Sulphur Announces It’s Re-opening!

On January 7 of this year, Fox's Pizza Den in Sulphur announced that it was closing its door. Dewey and Kelly Freeman made the announcement on the pizzeria's Facebook page that they would be shutting the doors and moving forward with retirement. The pizza den fought 2 hurricanes, road closures, a freeze, and multiple pandemic breakouts. Honestly, dealing with that without running a business was enough for most of us to want to retire. Course, I remembered I wasn't even 40 yet and cant retire.
SULPHUR, LA
