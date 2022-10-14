Read full article on original website
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
McNeese Homecoming Parade Set For October 27 — Here’s How To Enter
Are you ready to show your Cowboy spirit? McNeese State University and the Cowboys football are getting ready for homecoming in a couple of weeks. The homecoming week is filled with a bunch of great events that will go on campus plus a few events that the public can be involved in for the week.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16
It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
Travel Journalist Does Amazing Job Highlighting Lake Charles
When it comes to Southwest Louisiana, there truly is no place like home. As explained in the video below SWLA was more like a no-man land, where the south meets the west. This is mainly because this part of Louisiana wasn't part of the state, but rather the frontier between the United States and Spain.
Chuck Fest Oct.22 In Lake Charles – Entertainment Lineup And Performance Times
Chuck Fest is back in downtown Lake Charles and it's taking place next weekend, October 22, 2023. The event takes over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections in downtown Lake Charles. There are 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going all...
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
Chicken Salad Chick in Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!
We first heard about the famous Chicken Salad Chick coming to Lake Charles a month or two ago. What started out of a home kitchen has grown into a large franchise offering a wide variety of homemade-style chicken salads. The Lake Charles location is part of over 230 stores nationwide.
Best Places In Lake Charles For A Cup Of Coffee On A Cold Day
There's nothing better than a hot cup of coffee on a cold winter's day. But, what places in Lake Charles make the best cup of Joe?. We polled our listeners on Facebook plus our mobile app and asked them where their favorite place in Lake Charles was to drink a cup of coffee.
Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced
Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022
This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
Celebrate Howl-oween In Lake Charles
I'm sure my dog CoCo has no idea what Halloween is all about but doesn't matter because he is still the cutest American Bull Terrier green dinosaur I have ever seen! Halloween is always a fun time for families with kids. It's all about dressing up in super cool costumes, heading out to area harvest festivals, and costume parties, of course collecting plenty of candy along the way.
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
The Top 12 Airbnb Listings In Lake Charles, LA
Updated in 2022 here are a few more super nice stays in the Lake Charles area. You really can't go wrong with Airbnbs. There are so many choices that no matter what a person's budget is, whether or not they are traveling with kids, pets, or both you can always find a place to stay. It's also good to know where nice Airbnb stays are in your community, especially around the holidays.
Blue Man Group Heading To Orange, Texas For One Show Only
Have you ever wanted to see the Blue Man Group? Can't afford to make a trip to Las Vegas to see them? You are in luck because the Blue Man Group is heading To Orange, Texas for one show only at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, texas. The popular show...
Taking You Back To Rob Robin’s 1986 Farewell On TV In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Are you ready to back in time? Rob Robin who by far is the most well-known media personality in the Lake Charles area for years now has been in the media in the Southwest Louisiana area for over five decades now. You can stop any native Lake Charles or Southwest...
See The Most Creative Carved Pumpkins Ever In Lake Charles [PICTURES]
This time of year is a fun time to decorate because the fall colors are so pretty. As an added bonus Harvest Festival and Halloween celebrations provide more festive decorating opportunities. Pumpkins are always a cool way to decorate during the fall season, especially during Halloween!. My daughter's school always...
Fox’s Pizza Den in Sulphur Announces It’s Re-opening!
On January 7 of this year, Fox's Pizza Den in Sulphur announced that it was closing its door. Dewey and Kelly Freeman made the announcement on the pizzeria's Facebook page that they would be shutting the doors and moving forward with retirement. The pizza den fought 2 hurricanes, road closures, a freeze, and multiple pandemic breakouts. Honestly, dealing with that without running a business was enough for most of us to want to retire. Course, I remembered I wasn't even 40 yet and cant retire.
