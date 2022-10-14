Elon Musk says SpaceX won't keep funding Starlink in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to take over

Elon Musk has informed the Pentagon that SpaceX can no longer afford to fund Starlink service or donate terminals to Ukraine after providing vital communications services to the besieged country for seven months.

Beginning shortly after Russia first invaded Ukraine in February, SpaceX has been providing Starlink terminals to bolster Ukraine's communications in light of widespread destruction of critical infrastructure. In response, many Ukrainian officials, including the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov, have praised Musk and Starlink for the support.

Now, it appears that SpaceX's apparent goodwill towards Ukraine is in jeopardy. According to a report by CNN that was later confirmed by Musk on Twitter, SpaceX will no longer fund Starlink service throughout Ukraine due to the immense costs of keeping the service operational.

Related: SpaceX and USAID deliver 5,000 Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine

SpaceX sent the Pentagon a letter in September stating it can no longer continue to fund Starlink service over Ukraine, according to documents reviewed by CNN . According to the report, SpaceX "requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine's government and military use of Starlink, which SpaceX claims would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months."

"We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the letter continues.

RELATED STORIES:

— Elon Musk says Russia is ramping up cyberattacks on SpaceX's Starlink systems in Ukraine

— Elon Musk says SpaceX focusing on cyber defense after Starlink signals jammed near Ukraine conflict areas

— Russia's invasion of Ukraine as seen in satellite photos

The report comes just days after the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk tweeted an expletive-laden message at Musk telling him to, more colorfully, get lost after the SpaceX CEO offered his own idea of a Ukraine-Russia peace deal that called for Ukraine to cede Crimea to Russia, among other measures.

On Friday (Oct. 14), Musk tweeted that SpaceX is simply following Melnyk's recommendation by terminating their funding of Starlink in Ukraine.

The report detailing SpaceX's plans to stop funding Starlink coverage isn't the only stir Musk has caused this week. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Ian Bremmer, a political scientist who leads a consulting firm and media company, claimed that Musk has spoken directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Ukraine invasion in recent weeks. Musk denied the allegations.

On Thursday (Oct. 13), reports surfaced that Musk is now under investigation by U.S. federal authorities over his plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The exact reasons for the investigation are unknown.

Follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .