Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL
Canucks at Blue Jackets
CANUCKS (0-3-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Curtis Lazar. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (illness) Blue Jackets projected lineup. Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Gustav Nyquist. Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Jakub Voracek. Justin...
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'fight until the end,' but suffer first loss in Boston
BOSTON - The Florida Panthers never quit. Even with just four defenseman at their disposal for the majority of the evening, the Panthers kept on fighting until the very end of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Their first loss of the season, the...
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
NHL
GAMEDAY 5: Bruins vs Senators, Oct. 18
The set-up The Senators have an undefeated Boston team coming to town for the home opener at the Canadian Tire Centre. Coming off a back-to-back, the Senators look to take advantage of Boston's tired legs to notch their first win of the season. Following a summer of excitement, the Canadian...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres
The Edmonton Oilers continue their six-game homestand when the Buffalo Sabres visit Rogers Place on Tuesday. You can watch the game live on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, beginning at 7:00pm MT. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin...
NHL
Early season overreactions discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Panarin scoring pace, Maple Leafs missing playoffs among topics. Artemi Panarin's chances of getting 200 points this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs potentially missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs were part of the overreactions from the first week of the regular season that dominated the discussion on the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, which was recorded Tuesday.
NHL
Favell appreciates special place in Flyers history 55 years later
Favell jokes about the Oct. 19, 1967 game at the Spectrum between his Philadelphia Flyers and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, expansion teams that played in what was less than an epic struggle. After 60 minutes of eye-glazing hockey, the home team had ground out a 1-0 victory, the Flyers' first...
NHL
Preds Fall to Kings in Shootout, 4-3
Nashville Falls to 2-2-1 After Los Angeles Rallies Late in Third Period. The Preds were up 3-1 at the start of the third period against the Kings, but Los Angeles rallied for a 4-3 shootout win Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Matt Roy scored twice for Los Angeles in the final...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Hard Road - The Caps conclude a stretch of four games in six nights to start the season when they host the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Tonight's tilt is the third of four on home ice during that stretch, and the rest of October is road heavy. The Caps will play four of their final five games of October on the road, so picking up a pair of points from the scuffling and ailing Canucks is of primary importance to Washington, which may not have center Evgeny Kuznetsov in its lineup tonight. Kuznetsov (lower body) didn't participate in this morning's skate, but is ecpected to be a game-time decision following warm-ups.
Comments / 0