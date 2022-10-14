Read full article on original website
Related
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple murder
A man taken into custody in Florida is a person of interest in the slayings and dismembering of four cyclists in Oklahoma last week, police confirmed Tuesday.
Three weeks out: Political insiders reveal what’s on the line in the top Senate races of the cycle
The midterm elections are three weeks away and analysis from political insiders suggests Senate races in four states could be much closer than many Americans expect.
Comments / 0