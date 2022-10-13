ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iustv.com

KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE

Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
lineups.com

Maryland vs. Indiana Odds, Picks, and Predictions (10/15/2022)

A week seven matchup in the Big Ten West features a game of the Maryland Terrapins traveling to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers. Both teams are fighting to get to six wins in a tough division and both are right around the halfway point. Indiana started off the year to a strong 3-0 start but have struggled since entering Big Ten play and have lost three straight. The Maryland Terrapins are standing at 4-2 and lost a close one to Purdue last week that they would desperately want back.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wrtv.com

Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year

The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE

