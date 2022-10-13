Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
iustv.com
KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE
Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
iu.edu
Fairbanks School of Public Health: connections, city life, excellent faculty
We asked our student ambassadors to share why the Fairbanks School of Public Health is the perfect place for anyone interested in pursuing a career in public health. Kate Colpetzer, Health Services Management student. The Fairbanks School of Public Health is an amazing school with opportunities for research, alumni connections,...
WTHI
"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
Starbucks’ latest closure over safety concerns leaves Indiana community shocked
Starbucks is closing a location in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the end of Oct., citing concerns of safety. It is the latest closure in recent months as crime spirals in some cities.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's 38-33 Loss to Maryland
Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media following the Hoosiers' 38-33 loss to Maryland. Read his transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference.
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
wfyi.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
lineups.com
Maryland vs. Indiana Odds, Picks, and Predictions (10/15/2022)
A week seven matchup in the Big Ten West features a game of the Maryland Terrapins traveling to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers. Both teams are fighting to get to six wins in a tough division and both are right around the halfway point. Indiana started off the year to a strong 3-0 start but have struggled since entering Big Ten play and have lost three straight. The Maryland Terrapins are standing at 4-2 and lost a close one to Purdue last week that they would desperately want back.
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
wrtv.com
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
'This signifies 15 years of life': Indy girl shares importance of Quinceañera
WRTV is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing you stories about Latino culture and history. We followed a local teen about to celebrate her Quinceañera.
Starbucks to close Downtown Indianapolis location, citing safety concerns
The Starbucks at Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis will close, a company spokesperson confirms.
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
Check Up 13: Doctors concerned many people aren't scheduling appointments for screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — There are many reasons we fall behind on our medical appointments: time, cost, access to care, fear, even forgetfulness. It's a barrier one local mom overcame that may have saved her life. Cecilia Ramirez is following up with her breast cancer surgeon. Her Stage 1 cancer was...
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana Basketball Player Analysis: Is Trey Galloway one of IU's most important creators?
Trey Galloway was a fun player for the Indiana men’s basketball squad in 2021-22. Galloway’s season was disrupted by a broken wrist that took him out for 10 games and a high groin pull that left him out of five. The Hoosiers got some nice energy out of Galloway last year, but injuries interfered with what his sophomore season could’ve been.
Fox 59
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
