A week seven matchup in the Big Ten West features a game of the Maryland Terrapins traveling to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers. Both teams are fighting to get to six wins in a tough division and both are right around the halfway point. Indiana started off the year to a strong 3-0 start but have struggled since entering Big Ten play and have lost three straight. The Maryland Terrapins are standing at 4-2 and lost a close one to Purdue last week that they would desperately want back.

