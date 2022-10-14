Read full article on original website
Mi Raza, Sarah Weddle, audio workshops, performance, and more
The film presenter South Side Projections (founded in 2011 to bring movies to locations across Chicago’s south side in order to spur conversation about complex social and political issues) travels to the Lozano branch of the Chicago Public Library (1805 S. Loomis) this evening for a presentation of 1973’s Mi Raza: Portrait of a Family and 1981’s La Esperanza. Mi Raza (created by Susan Stechnij as part of her thesis for a master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Illinois) follows the daily activities of the multigenerational and working class Navarro family living in Pilsen, making it a unique 30-minute portrait of early 70s Chicago life. La Esperanza is a 17-minute film crated by students enrolled in a video teaching program hosted by Community TV Network at Latino Youth Alternative High School. A Q&A with artist and activist Nicole Marroquin follows the free screenings, which start at 5:30 PM. (SCJ)
Exclusive interview with Rising Chicago artist BossMan Gino
Today we sit down with Chicago recording artist “BossMan Gino” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. First off, let’s take a dive into this year and what’s come to fruition already. 1.) Q: What is your name...
Music Fest threw open the stages on the Logan Square strip
By the time SolDial ascended onto the tiny corner stage at Cafe Mustache for their Saturday-night set, the audience was warmed up—the Chicago band had been preceded by seven hours of live music. Twinkling red drapes adorned the walls behind them, and the bar’s signature old cathode-ray tube TV sets were stacked behind the drum kit. The five players—a singer, saxophonist, guitarist, drummer, and bassist—fell into the chorus of one of their soulful songs, and the crowd, which filled the cozy venue from the stage to the bar, fell under the spell of the vocals and echoed the lyrics back. The saxophone crooned beneath the melody.
15 Trick-or-Treating Neighborhoods You Have to Hit
The very best Chicago spots to find Instagram-worthy decorations, full-sized candy bars, and plenty of family fun on Halloween. Grab your biggest treat bag, and get your bell-ringing fingers ready. Halloween is upon us. However, with All Hallows Eve falling on a Monday this year, trick-or-treating won’t likely start until the grown-ups are home from work. Considering that late timing—plus the ever-present threat of snow in October—it might make sense for parents of little kids to take their pint-size ghouls and goblins to one of the formally organized daytime events on the weekend prior.
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
Is Chicago about to experience a ‘drop’ in carjackings? Our crystal ball says ‘yes.’
Your friendly CWBChicago team learned a long time ago to stay out of the prediction business. So, it’s against our better judgment that we make this prediction: Chicago will experience a sharp drop in carjackings during the last three months of this year. We’ll make a second prediction, too:...
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Chicago | 2023 Requirements
Getting into the nail technician profession is a great way to work your way into a cosmetology career. No matter which Nail Tech schools in Chicago you select, training are in-depth without taking up much time. Becoming a nail professional is a fantastic choice whether you’re seeking a means to...
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
True-crime show will revive the case of the missing Bradley sisters
It is one of Chicago’s most notorious missing persons cases: the disappearance 21 years ago of the two Bradley sisters. Now, the family is hoping a true crime show will bring in more tips.
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Second Bloomie’s location set to open in Chicago
“Bloomies is a new take on Bloomingdale's,” says the department store chain’s CEO Tony Spring—and now Chicagoland is ready to take it in. Bloomingdales will open its second, smaller-format Bloomie's store next month at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie after debuting the concept in Fairfax, Va.’s Mosaic District last year.
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Chicago Beats Out New York to Earn Top Spot on List of ‘Rattiest' Cities
Chicago just came in the top spot on a new ranking of major metro cities -- but this is one list the city doesn't want to infest. Orkin Pest Control on Monday released its annual report ranking the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," from most rodent-filled to least. And for the...
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
FORMER BEAR KHALIL MACK SELLS GOLD COAST CONDO FOR $7M
According to the real deal, former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sold a Gold Coast condo late last month for $6.9 million. Traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last spring after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Mack sold the condo for $50,000 more than he paid for it in March 2021.
Violence Prevention Group Conducts Safety Patrols On The CTA
As crimes on CTA property continue to demand more public attention, local activist Tyrone Muhammad and his group hope to curb those incidents through strong grassroots action. “We just said that’s enough, enough is enough,” he said. “We need to do at least what we can in our efforts to make it safer for them for as long as we can.”
The List: What you don’t know about the WGN Morning News team
CHICAGO – Viewers of the WGN Morning News have gotten to know a lot about their show’s anchors over the years, but there are always some things that people don’t know. So Pat Tomasulo decided to take some time on Tuesday to give a tidbit about his co-workers to fans of the program.
