ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

Mi Raza, Sarah Weddle, audio workshops, performance, and more

The film presenter South Side Projections (founded in 2011 to bring movies to locations across Chicago’s south side in order to spur conversation about complex social and political issues) travels to the Lozano branch of the Chicago Public Library (1805 S. Loomis) this evening for a presentation of 1973’s Mi Raza: Portrait of a Family and 1981’s La Esperanza. Mi Raza (created by Susan Stechnij as part of her thesis for a master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Illinois) follows the daily activities of the multigenerational and working class Navarro family living in Pilsen, making it a unique 30-minute portrait of early 70s Chicago life. La Esperanza is a 17-minute film crated by students enrolled in a video teaching program hosted by Community TV Network at Latino Youth Alternative High School. A Q&A with artist and activist Nicole Marroquin follows the free screenings, which start at 5:30 PM. (SCJ)
CHICAGO, IL
24hip-hop.com

Exclusive interview with Rising Chicago artist BossMan Gino

Today we sit down with Chicago recording artist “BossMan Gino” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. First off, let’s take a dive into this year and what’s come to fruition already. 1.) Q: What is your name...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Music Fest threw open the stages on the Logan Square strip

By the time SolDial ascended onto the tiny corner stage at Cafe Mustache for their Saturday-night set, the audience was warmed up—the Chicago band had been preceded by seven hours of live music. Twinkling red drapes adorned the walls behind them, and the bar’s signature old cathode-ray tube TV sets were stacked behind the drum kit. The five players—a singer, saxophonist, guitarist, drummer, and bassist—fell into the chorus of one of their soulful songs, and the crowd, which filled the cozy venue from the stage to the bar, fell under the spell of the vocals and echoed the lyrics back. The saxophone crooned beneath the melody.
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

15 Trick-or-Treating Neighborhoods You Have to Hit

The very best Chicago spots to find Instagram-worthy decorations, full-sized candy bars, and plenty of family fun on Halloween. Grab your biggest treat bag, and get your bell-ringing fingers ready. Halloween is upon us. However, with All Hallows Eve falling on a Monday this year, trick-or-treating won’t likely start until the grown-ups are home from work. Considering that late timing—plus the ever-present threat of snow in October—it might make sense for parents of little kids to take their pint-size ghouls and goblins to one of the formally organized daytime events on the weekend prior.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
kiiky.com

15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Chicago | 2023 Requirements

Getting into the nail technician profession is a great way to work your way into a cosmetology career. No matter which Nail Tech schools in Chicago you select, training are in-depth without taking up much time. Becoming a nail professional is a fantastic choice whether you’re seeking a means to...
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'

Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
CHICAGO, IL
chainstoreage.com

Second Bloomie’s location set to open in Chicago

“Bloomies is a new take on Bloomingdale's,” says the department store chain’s CEO Tony Spring—and now Chicagoland is ready to take it in. Bloomingdales will open its second, smaller-format Bloomie's store next month at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie after debuting the concept in Fairfax, Va.’s Mosaic District last year.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

FORMER BEAR KHALIL MACK SELLS GOLD COAST CONDO FOR $7M

According to the real deal, former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sold a Gold Coast condo late last month for $6.9 million. Traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last spring after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Mack sold the condo for $50,000 more than he paid for it in March 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Violence Prevention Group Conducts Safety Patrols On The CTA

As crimes on CTA property continue to demand more public attention, local activist Tyrone Muhammad and his group hope to curb those incidents through strong grassroots action. “We just said that’s enough, enough is enough,” he said. “We need to do at least what we can in our efforts to make it safer for them for as long as we can.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: What you don’t know about the WGN Morning News team

CHICAGO – Viewers of the WGN Morning News have gotten to know a lot about their show’s anchors over the years, but there are always some things that people don’t know. So Pat Tomasulo decided to take some time on Tuesday to give a tidbit about his co-workers to fans of the program.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy