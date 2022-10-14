ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball

Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Standout pitcher Will Brian rides success from EKU walk-on to the New York Yankees

The path for the next great New York Yankee relief pitcher just might run through an unlikely place, the community around Brandenburg, Kentucky. That’s because Will Brian, a 23-year-old lefthander raised there, was drafted by the Yankees this summer after finishing his career in Richmond as an EKU shut-down closing reliever and winning national recognition in doing so.
RICHMOND, KY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Kentucky

Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky AP High School Football Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State

Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS

The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

State Surplus Online Auction Begins

In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy