Preseason Ratings Show Toughness of Kentucky's 2022-23 Schedule
Kentucky basketball will open its season in less than three weeks, welcoming the Howard Bison to Rupp Arena on Nov. 7. It's year 14 of the John Calipari era in Lexington, and as always, the hype train is picking up steam as the Cats are once again favorites to make a deep run in the NCAA ...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | What Aaron Bradshaw's Kentucky commitment means for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The commitment of Aaron Bradshaw of Camden, N.J., to the University of Kentucky before Big Blue Madness on Friday night provided Wildcats’ coach John Calipari with a mic drop moment in the first major recruiting battle with his former top assistant, new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball
Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced
Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
Tennessee-Kentucky: kickoff time, broadcast details announced
Kickoff and broadcast information for 2022 edition of one of college football's oldest rivalries was released Monday by the Southeastern Conference.
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
Kentucky by Heart: Standout pitcher Will Brian rides success from EKU walk-on to the New York Yankees
The path for the next great New York Yankee relief pitcher just might run through an unlikely place, the community around Brandenburg, Kentucky. That’s because Will Brian, a 23-year-old lefthander raised there, was drafted by the Yankees this summer after finishing his career in Richmond as an EKU shut-down closing reliever and winning national recognition in doing so.
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky AP High School Football Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State
Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS
The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling
MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
wvih.com
State Surplus Online Auction Begins
In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
247Sports
