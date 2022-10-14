ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

The U.S. Postal Service needs to fill 700 Arizona jobs

Delivery services become busy as the holidays approach. This includes the United States Postal Service. USPS is looking for more than 700 employees to fill multiple positions in Arizona, including full-time, part-time and seasonable workers. Among those include carrier assistants and mail handlers. Applicants must be 18 (or 16 with...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how data shows Phoenix housing market is ‘normalizing’

The Phoenix housing market is normalizing. That is the message shared by Phoenix REALTORS, one of the foremost industry experts serving more than 11,000 real estate sales professionals Valley-wide, as the organization released the latest market data from Sept. 2022. Based on the most recent ARMLS data, which includes Maricopa...
PHOENIX, AZ
PLANetizen

Evictions on the Rise in Phoenix

Catherine Reagor, reporting for the Arizona Republic, highlights the Phoenix metro area’s growing eviction crisis as the region saw its highest number of evictions in September since 2008. “Landlords filed to evict 6,685 renter households last month, according to Maricopa County Justice Courts,” making the rate of eviction nearly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 4 for lowest close-to-list price ratio

Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report’s 53 metro areas, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. That led to inventory climbing to two months’ supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come. Of note to Valley residents, Phoenix ranked No. 4 for the lowest close-to-list price ratio — calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Office building at The Grove in Phoenix fully leased before construction completion

PHOENIX — Real estate developers announced Tuesday that The Grove office building in Phoenix has been fully leased ahead of completion on the property. Global professional services firm Aon leased the remaining 3,600-square-foot office space earlier in the week, bringing the 180,000-square-foot office space located at Camelback Road and 44th Street to full capacity, RED Development said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix

If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy