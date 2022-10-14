Read full article on original website
Phoenix VA looking to hire 500 employees
The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to hire thousands of employees nationwide to combat a shortage of healthcare workers.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
kjzz.org
The U.S. Postal Service needs to fill 700 Arizona jobs
Delivery services become busy as the holidays approach. This includes the United States Postal Service. USPS is looking for more than 700 employees to fill multiple positions in Arizona, including full-time, part-time and seasonable workers. Among those include carrier assistants and mail handlers. Applicants must be 18 (or 16 with...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how data shows Phoenix housing market is ‘normalizing’
The Phoenix housing market is normalizing. That is the message shared by Phoenix REALTORS, one of the foremost industry experts serving more than 11,000 real estate sales professionals Valley-wide, as the organization released the latest market data from Sept. 2022. Based on the most recent ARMLS data, which includes Maricopa...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
ABC 15 News
What the Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean to the Valley, an ultra-competitive grocery market
PHOENIX — Phoenix has long been known as one of the most competitive markets for grocery stores in the country, but it could face a shake-up should grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons consummate their planned merger. Kroger (NYSE: KR), which is the parent company of Valley-based Fry’s Food Stores,...
PLANetizen
Evictions on the Rise in Phoenix
Catherine Reagor, reporting for the Arizona Republic, highlights the Phoenix metro area’s growing eviction crisis as the region saw its highest number of evictions in September since 2008. “Landlords filed to evict 6,685 renter households last month, according to Maricopa County Justice Courts,” making the rate of eviction nearly...
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
votebeat.org
“Read the fine print”: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates
Voter advocates are warning it will be hard for Maricopa County voters to read and understand their midterm ballots, because the county is using small text sizes to accommodate an extraordinary number of election contests. The various text sizes on the county’s 20-inch-long ballots go as small as 7.5 points,...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
AZFamily
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 4 for lowest close-to-list price ratio
Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report’s 53 metro areas, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. That led to inventory climbing to two months’ supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come. Of note to Valley residents, Phoenix ranked No. 4 for the lowest close-to-list price ratio — calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction.
fox10phoenix.com
Drug treatment center in Scottsdale takes unique approach for fentanyl detox
PHOENIX - The opioid epidemic in Arizona, and across the country, is killing thousands of people every year, and a medical center in Scottsdale is hoping to help people overcome addiction or detox from drug use with a unique approach. The use of opiates, especially fentanyl, can be deadly. "If...
KTAR.com
Office building at The Grove in Phoenix fully leased before construction completion
PHOENIX — Real estate developers announced Tuesday that The Grove office building in Phoenix has been fully leased ahead of completion on the property. Global professional services firm Aon leased the remaining 3,600-square-foot office space earlier in the week, bringing the 180,000-square-foot office space located at Camelback Road and 44th Street to full capacity, RED Development said in a press release.
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
Mike Pence praises Arizona for breaking through 'ceiling' on school choice
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
Phoenix New Times
Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food
As the Valley’s craft beer scene has evolved, so has the food that accompanies it. Today’s brewpubs boast trained chefs who demand top-quality ingredients, put fresh twists on old favorites, often with house-made brews, and devise signature recipes to pair with what’s being poured. Also, more vegetarian...
DPS conducting targeted enforcement in lieu of failed Safety Corridor program
ABC15 and the Operation Safe Roads team continue to investigate the pilot 'Safety Corridor' program.
