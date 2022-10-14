Office of Cannabis Policy guidance on sale of tobacco products appears in conflict with state statute

Read full article on original website
Related
themainewire.com
Facebook Throttles Maine Wire Reporting on Left-Wing Teacher Brainwashing 8th Grader
The Maine Wire reported Sunday on secret audio that revealed a Maine public school teacher was brainwashing an 8th grader with left-wing political opinions and half-truths, and social media giant Facebook appears to be throttling the story over fears it might influence upcoming elections. Although Facebook, which has changed its...
themainewire.com
Janet Mills blames Russia for winter heating costs
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is blaming Russia for the high price of energy as Maine heads into winter. “Energy prices are expected to remain high this winter due to continued world market volatility from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the governor’s office said in a “Winter Heating Season Tips and Resources” sheet that the Mills administration emailed around yesterday.
Comments / 0