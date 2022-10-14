Robert Giller Kauffman, 89, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born Dec. 29, 1932, to Elmer and Ruth Kauffman in St. Joseph, Missouri. The end of an era – that’s what Bob said when he lost both his oldest daughter and his wife earlier this year. Now, with his own passing, his words are ringing truer than ever.

