Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ag world loses longtime teacher
Robert Giller Kauffman, 89, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born Dec. 29, 1932, to Elmer and Ruth Kauffman in St. Joseph, Missouri. The end of an era – that’s what Bob said when he lost both his oldest daughter and his wife earlier this year. Now, with his own passing, his words are ringing truer than ever.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Portage City Council member asks city administrator to resign over grant application, delayed project
Ald. Eric Shimpach called for Portage’s city administrator to resign at Thursday night’s city council meeting, saying the administrator failed the council by applying for a road grant and delaying a project. The state received over 700 applications, which was open to all municipalities across the state. If...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries when hit by car in Mauston, police say
A Hillpoint man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car in Mauston on Saturday night, police reported. The 69-year-old man was crossing Grayside Avenue (Highway 82) near the Maple Drive intersection when he was struck, police said. Officers with the Mauston Police Department responded after receiving a...
Comments / 0