SOCIAL CIRCLE — In Georgia, the gopher tortoise will not be added to the federal Endangered Species Act list in large part because of the power of partnerships. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this week the eastern population of gopher tortoises — those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers — is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which do not change state regulations protecting gopher tortoises in Georgia or other states, will be discussed in a virtual public meeting Dec. 13.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO