Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
Related
arkadelphian.com
Michael French
Michael M. French, 77, of Arkadelphia went to be with his Lord and Savior, October 14, 2022. He was born February 8, 1945, in Clarendon. Mike started his career at Orbit Valve Company in 1965 and became one of the first numerical control programmers, ending his career as a respected manufacturing engineer at Danfoss Scroll Technologies in Arkadelphia. He was known for his ability to repair and restore antique automobiles. He beamed with joy driving his 1939 black, two-door Ford Coupe down Race Street in Searcy or his 1955 black Chevrolet pickup truck down Pine Street in Arkadelphia. Mike also relished road trips throughout Arkansas on his Gold Wing motorcycle. He enjoyed working with his hands, whether it be mechanical or construction. Mike oversaw and helped build his beautiful home. Above all his possessions and accomplishments, Mike loved his family the most.
arkadelphian.com
Brenda Kay Weischman
Brenda Kay Weischman, age 52, of Little Rock, passed from this life on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. She was born February 19, 1970, in Little Rock, the daughter of the late John and Betty Cole Ford. Brenda was disabled and she attended the Church of the Nazarene in Little Rock. She enjoyed fishing and watching movies in her free time.
arkadelphian.com
Reddies win Battle for the Belt by 64 strokes
HOT SPRINGS — Prior to this week, Henderson State won both the GAC Championship and the Central Region Championship in its last two tournaments at Hot Springs Country Club by a combined 63 strokes. At this week’s Battle for the Belt, the No. 2 Reddies put 65 strokes between them and second place for a final score of 23-over 887.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 16-22
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Oct....
arkadelphian.com
Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers
Meals on Wheels is a service provided by the Arkansas Area on Aging. The program succeeds because Arkansans volunteer their time to help senior citizens. Volunteers deliver approximately 400 meals each week to senior citizens in Arkadelphia. Hot and frozen meals are available on a schedule that best meets the needs of the senior citizen. These dietician-approved meals offer more than just nutrition. The socialization that comes from friendly deliveries can have an enormous impact on an elderly person’s mental well-being and their ability to remain independent or in their own home. The friendly faces and the feeling of support that come with knowing someone will be checking on them makes a difference in their daily lives. Many times, contact with the delivery person may be the only human interaction a senior has each day.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Oct. 17
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers earn highest-ever national ranking
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University football team has earned its highest national ranking in program history, coming in as high as No. 3 this week following a 41-7 win over Arkansas-Monticello this past Saturday at home. The No. 3 ranking this week comes in the D2Football.com Top 25...
Comments / 0