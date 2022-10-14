Read full article on original website
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
arkadelphian.com
Doris Chambers Robey
Doris Chambers Robey, age 93, of Bryant, passed away October 14, 2022, in Bryant. Mrs. Robey was born on September 24, 1929, at her grandmother’s house in Calmer, Ark. She grew up in Glendale along with two brothers and two sisters and a loving farming community. Mrs. Robey received...
arkadelphian.com
Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass
Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
arkadelphian.com
City board to discuss police car policy, Barkadelphia land option
The Arkadelphia City Board of Directors will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Boardroom with a full agenda. Increasing the radius for which Arkadelphia Police Department officers may drive their patrol vehicles home will be up for discussion when the city board meets. The current policy allows...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 14
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Reddies win five-set thriller at NWOSU
Alva, Okla. — After falling behind 2-0, Henderson State rallied to win the next three sets to defeat Northwestern Oklahoma State University 3-2, snapping a seven-match losing streak in conference play. Aleah Stogner led the Reddies attack with 17 kills, setting a new career-high for the true freshman. The...
arkadelphian.com
Tigers beat Weevils to stay undefeated
ARKADELPHIA — The fifth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team moved to 7-0 on the season with a 41-7 win over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium. The Weevils (3-4) came out with an efficient game plan on defense early in the game, keeping Ouachita (7-0) scoreless in the...
arkadelphian.com
Badgers celebrate Senior Night with big win over Waldron; move to 6-0
The Arkadelphia Badgers celebrated Senior Night with their second straight blowout victory, defeating Waldron 56-6 in the last regular season game on AllCare Field at Badger Stadium. With the win, the. Badgers improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 4A-7. By virtue of the win, the Badgers officially clinched...
